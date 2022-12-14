ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 5

#fblessatlast#
3d ago

Scrutiny🤣They’re just as guilty. Do you really believe this basement bum could concoct such a scam by himself🤣

Reply
6
Related
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents staying in Bahamas, fear his legal fees will ‘wipe them out’

The law professor parents of disgraced FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly fear the family will go broke while paying for his defense against mounting litigation. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — both well-known figures at Stanford University — have stayed with their ex-billionaire son in the Bahamas for more than a month as he faces a firestorm over FTX’s sudden collapse. The parents “have told friends that their son’s legal bills will likely wipe them out financially,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources close to the family. “We hope this gives us some wisdom,” Bankman recently said, according to those...
STANFORD, CA
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried said parents’ $16.4M Bahamas house was meant for FTX staff

Sam Bankman-Fried claimed he didn’t know how a $16.4 million Bahamas mansion got listed under his parents’ names, insisting that it was meant to house staffers at his now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. “I don’t know the details of the house for my parents,” Bankman-Fried told the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin via Zoom at the newspaper’s DealBook summit event in New York City on Wednesday. “I know it was not intended to be their long-term property. It was intended to be the company’s property. I don’t know how that was papered in.” Bankman-Fried’s parents, Stanford University law professors Joseph Bankman and...
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest denies Americans who lost life savings the chance to get answers about FTX's implosion, House committee chair says

Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. That means he won't be able to testify to a House Financial Services Committee, its chair Maxine Waters said. "The American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that've harmed over one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
coingeek.com

Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried

“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Russian smuggling ring used couple’s Etsy store as front to aid Ukraine war effort: feds

A New Hampshire couple used their Etsy craft store as a front to allegedly ship devices used in nuclear weapons over to Russia, prosecutors allege. Alexey Brayman, a Ukrainian ex-pat, has been charged with smuggling “highly sensitive” electronic components overseas to make deadly weapons for Russia’s war on Ukraine, federal charging documents revealed Tuesday. Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko, based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, shipped their Etsy goods from their home along with the illicit materials. “They did get a lot of packages. Which I guess makes sense now,” Amy Goodridge, who lives across the street from the Braymans, told the Boston...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy