WFAA
Aledo grabs Texas state record 11th championship with win over College Station
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aledo is one of Texas' powerhouse programs, and they've just added another state title to their crowded trophy case. The Bearcats won their 11th UIL State Championship, the most in Texas high school football history, after beating the College Station Cougars in the 2022 5A-D1 title game, 52-14.
Former Alabama WR JoJo Earle Announces Transfer to TCU
Earle will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
Duncanville beats Roselle Catholic in top 25 showdown at Hoopfest in Paradise
The No. 3 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 improved to 10-0 as it raced past No. 12 Roselle Catholic in the Bahamas
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
KFDM-TV
KFDM/Fox 4 congratulates PN-G on a great season that ends with a tough 34-24 loss
ARLINGTON — KFDM/Fox 4 congratulates the PN-G Indians on a great season!. PN-G led for much of the state championship game before falling 34-24 in a tough loss to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the Class 5A Division II state championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
WFAA
South Oak Cliff becomes 1st Dallas ISD school to win back-to-back state titles in history after win over Port Neches-Groves
ARLINGTON, Texas — History has been made!. South Oak Cliff (SOC) has become the first Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state championships. The Golden Bears' title in 2021 was first for a DISD school since 1958. With the history books on the line, SOC wrote in...
fwtx.com
Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ
As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
College Football Coach's Comment About His Wife Going Viral
On Saturday night, interim head coach Phil Bennett will lead the North Texas Mean Green into a Frisco Bowl matchup against Boise State. During his press conference on Friday, Bennett was asked if this will be his last game as head coach for the Mean Green. His response is going...
Koe Wetzel is Bringing ‘Road to Hell Paso’ Tour to 3 Lucky Texas Cities in ’23
He burned downtown Tyler down (figurately) at our inaugural Rose City Music Festival this past October, alongside Nelly. Now, Koe Wetzel has plotted his upcoming Road to Hell Paso Tour that will see the country-rocker make three stops in the Lone Star State, including Houston, TX. Koe sold over 350,000...
texashsfootball.com
6A Division I State Title Game Preview: Duncanville vs. North Shore
UIL State will wrap up with two familiar foes squaring off in the 6A Division I State Title Game. Saturday will mark the fourth meeting between North Shore and Duncanville in the state title game in the past five years. Their first meeting back in 2018 will go down in...
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Pilot Ejects From F-35 Jet As it Crashes to Ground Near Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
A pilot made the call to eject from an F-35 jet just as it hit the ground at an airport in Ft. Worth, tx. Thursday morning.
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
