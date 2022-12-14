Blake Shelton, Kane Brown Perform “Different Man” on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton and Kane Brown joined forces for a fiery performance of Brown’s song “Different Man” on The Voice finale Tuesday (Dec. 13).

The autobiographical song chronicles a man who’s considering trading the typical “American dream” to follow his own dreams of being an artist and performer. Brown introduces the performance by singing the first verse solo and is then joined by Shelton for the second verse, their voices joining in unison.

What if I was made for the stage / What if I was made for the lights / What if I was chosen to write the stories / Wasn’t built to work the line / Oh, what if I was different / Would I wanna be different? they sing in the chorus as flames rise on the stage and sparks fly in the background. The performance ends with a handshake between the singers.

“Different Man” is the title track of Brown’s 2022 album, and is a duet with Shelton. Brown co-wrote the song with Josh Hoge and Christian Davis. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Brown’s current single “Thank God,” a duet with his wife, Katelyn Brown, is No. 10 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

The two country superstars helped bring season 22 to a close with additional performances by Shelton’s fellow Voice coach John Legend, along with country star Carly Pearce. Shelton once again walked away as the winning coach, as his team member Bryce Leatherwood was crowned the champion.

Shelton announced in October that he will be leaving The Voice after season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement at the time. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.”

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global