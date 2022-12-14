ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Blake Shelton, Kane Brown Perform “Different Man” on ‘The Voice’

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gfpuo_0jij2sH800

Blake Shelton and Kane Brown joined forces for a fiery performance of Brown’s song “Different Man” on The Voice finale Tuesday (Dec. 13).

The autobiographical song chronicles a man who’s considering trading the typical “American dream” to follow his own dreams of being an artist and performer. Brown introduces the performance by singing the first verse solo and is then joined by Shelton for the second verse, their voices joining in unison.

What if I was made for the stage / What if I was made for the lights / What if I was chosen to write the stories / Wasn’t built to work the line / Oh, what if I was different / Would I wanna be different? they sing in the chorus as flames rise on the stage and sparks fly in the background. The performance ends with a handshake between the singers.

“Different Man” is the title track of Brown’s 2022 album, and is a duet with Shelton. Brown co-wrote the song with Josh Hoge and Christian Davis. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Brown’s current single “Thank God,” a duet with his wife, Katelyn Brown, is No. 10 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

The two country superstars helped bring season 22 to a close with additional performances by Shelton’s fellow Voice coach John Legend, along with country star Carly Pearce. Shelton once again walked away as the winning coach, as his team member Bryce Leatherwood was crowned the champion.

Shelton announced in October that he will be leaving The Voice after season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement at the time. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.”

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Pistol Annies

A name like Pistol Annies is as fiery and attention-grabbing as the women who make up the trio of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Since their debut more than a decade ago, Pistol Annies has been one of the most lauded modern country acts for their thought-provoking lyrics paired with their spitfire spirits that shine through in every song. Here, we explore the meaning behind the band name, Pistol Annies.
American Songwriter

Zach Bryan Teases the Return of “The Belting Bronco” YouTube Series

Country sensation du jour, Zach Bryan, has teased the return of his YouTube series, “The Belting Bronco,” with a stunning performance. Joined by friend and collaborator, Charles Wesley Godwin, the “Sun to Me” artist took to Twitter to give fans a little taste of what to expect from the coming episode. “belting bronco is back,” is all the post’s caption read.
OKLAHOMA STATE
American Songwriter

“Something to Talk About” Songwriter Shirley Eikhard Dies at 67

Shirley Eikhard, the writer of Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning hit “Something to Talk About,” died on Thursday, Dec. 15. She was 67. Musical throughout her childhood, the Canadian-born singer/songwriter rose to fame in the 1970s. By the time she was 15, country singers Chet Atkins and Anne Murray had both recorded and released two of her songs, “Pickin’ My Way” and “It Takes Time,” respectively.
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Tom Jones Songs

Today, the Welsh-born golden-voiced singer Tom Jones is known as much for his influence on the dance, The Carlton, (from the TV show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) as he is for his hit songs. With a voice that booms like thunder through a cave, the 82-year-old Jones has lived many...
American Songwriter

Tobias Jesso Jr, Hit Songwriter for Adele, Harry Styles Talks Songwriting and Multiple Grammy Nominations

The songwriter behind some of today’s biggest hits, Tobias Jesso Jr., has been more than just a wordsmith; he’s also acted as a sort of musical therapist to the stars. In a recent interview with GQ, one of his firsts in nearly a decade, Jesso opened up about his songwriting process and the star-studded collaborations that have earned him three nominations for the upcoming GRAMMY awards—including Album of The Year for both Adele’s 30 and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, as well as a place in the running for this year’s inaugural accolade, Songwriter of The Year.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Songs by Patti LaBelle

Born Patricia Louise Holte in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 24, 1944, Patti LaBelle was already showcasing her gospel-length vocals by the time she was a teenager. After winning a high school singing competition, LaBelle formed her first girl group, the Ordettes, with fellow classmates in 1960. Later changing their name...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
American Songwriter

Top 5 Moments From the Allman Family Revival Show at The Ryman Auditorium

If you’re going to have a revival, it makes sense to do it in a church. And if you’re looking for hallowed grounds, look no further than The Ryman Auditorium. Devon Allman and Duane Betts are now in their 6th year of proliferating their fathers’ legacy by playing their biggest hits for both day-one stalwarts and a new generation of fans alike. They, along with a host of family friends, took to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to do just that on Dec. 9.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

5 Artists Banned from ‘Saturday Night Live’

For nearly 50 years on the air, Saturday Night Live has had close to 1,000 musical guests. Everyone from David Bowie, Neil Young, Prince, Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen, Carrie Underwood, Foo Fighters, and some of the rare reappearing artists like Paul Simon, have all left their mark on the studio 8H stage at 30 Rockefeller Center since 1975.
American Songwriter

The 50 Best Christina Aguilera Quotes

When Christina Aguilera hit the mainstream as a teenager with her hit single “Genie in a Bottle,” there was no telling where her remarkable stardom might take her. Today, the 41-year-old New York City-born artist is a crossover phenomenon, earning accolades in both the traditional and Latin Grammy scenes. But what does Aguilera have to say about life outside of her chilling vocals? What are her thoughts on life and love, her craft, the world at large, and more?
American Songwriter

Bootsy Collins Shares Collaborative Holiday Single

This season, Bootsy Collins is taking on a new persona, adorning an outfit that is part Cincinnati Bengals jersey part funked-up Santa suit, and becoming Boot-A-Claus. The psych-funk legend is spreading holiday cheer and a message of love and unity with his latest single “Boot-A-Claus/Here 4-A-Reason.” The infectiously funky holiday tune features the help of Fantaazma, Baby Triggy, Gary “G7” Jenkins, and Dreion.
American Songwriter

Donald Glover to Play Musical Supervillain in New Sony Movie

Donald Glover can do it all. The showrunner for the musical television show Atlanta, and the man behind the Grammy Award-winning act Childish Gambino has agreed to play a new musical supervillain in an upcoming Sony-produced movie. The character’s name? Hypno-Hustler. He’s a lesser-known villain in the Spider-Man world.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy