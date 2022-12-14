Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green was originally deemed probable due to his right knee soreness. Now, the team has downgraded him to questionable for Sunday night's affair. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
numberfire.com
Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) active in Week 15
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 15's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Falcons on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.1 targets against Atlanta. Johnson's Week 15 projection includes 2.7...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 15 Sunday Night (Giants at Commanders)
In a unique fantasy format, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial. Our Brandon Gdula has done a...
numberfire.com
Kadarius Toney (hamstring) active for Chiefs in Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is active for Week 15's game against the Houston Texans. Toney has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play on Sunday for the first time since Week 11. Our models expect him to see 3.8 targets against Houston. Toney's Week...
numberfire.com
D.J. Moore (ankle) officially active for Panthers in Week 15
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is officially active for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, but there has been very little concern about his availability for today's game. He'll suit up as the team's top receiving option again against the Steelers.
numberfire.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) active for Week 15
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is available for Week 15's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Our models expect him to complete 22.9 passes on 35.0 attempts against Dallas. Lawrence's Week 15 projection includes...
numberfire.com
Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out for Miami Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's game due to rest purposes. Now, after entering the weekend with a questionable tag due to left knee soreness, he has been officially ruled out. Tyler Herro should remain as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bulls. Russell's status is currently in the air after he missed two games with a left knee contusion. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes at the point guard position if Russell is inactive.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky could have 'short leash' in Week 15 start
The NFL's Ian Rapoport reports that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could have a "short leash" in his Week 15 start against the Carolina Panthers. Trubisky was officially named the Steelers' starter earlier this week after rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) was officially ruled out, but it sounds like the Steelers may pivot to veteran Mason Rudolph quickly if things go off the rails for Trubisky. Neither quarterback provides much fantasy value this week, and the Steelers' pass-catchers will remain limited fantasy options themselves.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones missed time in practice this week with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday. If he is active, our models project him to see 4.4 targets against the Bengals.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (illness) questionable for Mavericks on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET start time.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Furkan Korkmaz (illness) probable for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) probable Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dosunmu is dealing with a pelvic contusion. He played through it on a minutes restriction Friday, and now, the team has listed him probable for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forwad Khris Middleton (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Middleton will sit out after Milwaukee's small forward experienced right knee soreness. Expect Jrue Holiday to play an increased offensive role if he is able to return on Saturday. Holiday's current projection includes 17.6...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) ruled out for Spurs' Saturday matchup
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Miami Heat. Richardson will not be active after he was ruled out for personal reasons. Expect Devin Vassell to see more minutes at the guard positions on Saturday. Vassell's current projection includes 14.7 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (injury recovery) out Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Mavericks have ruled Dinwiddie out due to right knee injury recovery. Expect him back out there Monday versus Minnesota. For now, expect more work for Reggie Bullock on the wing.
