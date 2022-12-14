Read full article on original website
Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much
Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
Amazon teams with Crystal Dynamics to publish the next Tomb Raider game
In brief: Amazon Games has partnered with Crystal Dynamics and will publish the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series. The new game doesn't yet have a name, but Amazon said it will be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story across multiple platforms. For now we...
Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is Steam's latest viral hit
In a nutshell: Not every game has to be massively engaging or come from a top-tier game studio to be a winner. Take a look at Placid Plastic Duck Simulator, for example. Launched on Steam over the summer from indie developer Turbolento Games, Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is billed as the ultimate high-tech rubber duck simulation… except, it's not really a game at all.
Amazon is giving away 10 more PC games to Prime subscribers
Recap: Amazon is in the giving mood this holiday season. In addition to the handful of free games that already launched this month, Prime members will soon be able to add 10 additional titles to their library at no extra cost. Amazon kicked off the festivities earlier this month by...
Final Fantasy pixel remasters show up in ESRB database for PS4 and Switch
Something to look forward to: The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has published ratings for all six Final Fantasy pixel remasters for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, suggesting the games will soon launch on these platforms. Square Enix announced the pixel remasters during its summer showcase for E3 2021. Games...
Netflix goes gaming: Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge are heading to the service
In a nutshell: Netflix is ending the year on a high note with the addition of two quality games from Annapurna Interactive that are available to play right now, and two more will keep the ball rolling in early 2023. Kentucky Route Zero is a point-and-click adventure game that follows...
The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970
Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
IGN
Every Show and Movie Removed From HBO Max So Far
The merging of Warner Bros. and Discovery is bringing major changes to their respective streaming services. HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge some time in 2023, and though it's unclear which of the services will disappear completely, several movies and TV shows have already been affected as a result. While...
