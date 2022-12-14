Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
15 interesting facts about Boston
How well do you know Boston? We’re bringing you some fun facts about the city and its history. If you’re a trivia master (or local enthusiast), give this a try.
WBUR
Good Life, a bar for 'everyone,' closes after 17 years
Techno. House. Rap. Reggae. Those are just some of the genres of music Good Life played frequently during its 17 years in business. On Dec. 17, the downtown Boston bar will close permanently. It’s a big loss for the local scene, says Rachel Domond of Boston, as she stands outside...
territorysupply.com
8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
GoLocalProv
Faltering Fane Tower – Architecture Critic Morgan
With every new iteration of the Hope Point Tower, the design of the once city-boosting skyscraper is further diminished. There’s a pathos about the latest reveal of a more streamlined, less sexy Fane Tower: it features fewer parking spaces, no decorative elements, and absolutely nothing to set it apart from look-alike blocks from Miami to Dubai. The faltering of the Innovation District’s blockbuster is like the final act of a bullfight, where the once noble but wounded bull drunkenly stumbles toward the coup de grace.
iheart.com
Stow Comedian Offers Apology To His Old High School While On Tour In Boston
STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A comedian from Stow took a trip back to his old high school to offer an apology for an incident that took place when he was class president. WBZ's Matt Shearer went along for the journey to catch up with Chris Fleming, a comedian who made Variety magazine's "10 comics to watch for" list in June, 2019.
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
theberkshireedge.com
Sudden change in leadership at the Boston Symphony Orchestra
BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced today that former Sesame Workshop executive Jeffrey D. Dunn will step in to temporarily replace the orchestra’s outgoing president and CEO, Gail Samuel, who has announced that she is stepping down from the position. Dunn, a 30-year BSO subscriber who already sits on the orchestra’s finance committee and board of advisors, will begin serving as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer starting on January 4.
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
vanyaland.com
Boston Music Awards 2022: Here are the winners from Big Night Live
The annual Boston Music Awards went down this evening at its new home of Big Night Live in North Station, with the city’s tidal wave of a hip-hop scene taking center stage. Weaved in around a string of animated live performances — kei, Alisa Amador, STEFAN THEV, GA-20, Salem Wolves, The Q-Tip Bandits, and Aaron & The Lord all impressed — and a heavy contingent of networking, socializing, and photo-taking, plenty of vinyl was handed out across 41 categories.
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
Boston Globe
One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth
‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
As winter storm nears, Boston officials say they are ready for the worst
As much of the state stares down a winter storm later this week, officials in Boston say they are prepared to handle and clear any amount of snow or ice that falls on the city over the next few days. Though it appears Boston will be spared from heavy snowfall,...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
wgbh.org
GBH's Jim Braude ends his run as host of Greater Boston: 'I have no doubt how lucky I've been'
Longtime Greater Boston host Jim Braude ended his nearly eight-year run on the program Thursday night with a show full of memories and a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. "I have gotten to sit across from some of the most interesting provocative people — virtually every night — for almost a decade," Braude said.
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
whdh.com
Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
insideradio.com
It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.
Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
nbcboston.com
Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward
MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
