Ayden police: Arrest made in November shooting

A Winterville man has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 9 shooting in Ayden, authorities said.

The Ayden Police Department reported that Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, of 3814 Sterling Pointe Drive, was arrested Tuesday with the assistance of law enforcement partners.

Gross is accused of shooting Latroy Dugger, 43, of Raleigh, who was found about noon on Nov. 9 suffering multiple gunshot wounds and lying in the roadway of Old N.C. 11 South just past Thad Little Road. A news release said officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting victim.

A joint effort by Ayden and Greenville police, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, the SBI Fugitive Task Force and North Carolina Probation and Parole located Gross in Greenville where an arrest warrant was executed and he was taken into custody. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the case, the report said.

Ayden police said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information to contact the department’s investigative division at 481-5844.

To remain anonymous, call the department’s EZ Call hotline at 746-2730. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 847411 and entering the keyword AYDEN, adding a space, typing out the tip and then sending the message.