Sigourney Weaver, 73, talks teen character in 'Avatar 2': Older actors are 'extraordinary'
Before Sigourney Weaver could return to Pandora, she had to go back to school. In "Avatar: The Way of Water" (now in theaters), a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi adventure, the three-time Oscar-nominated actress plays Kiri, a 14-year-old Na'vi alien. Kiri is the daughter of Dr. Grace Augustine, Weaver's scientist character, who was killed in the first movie. After Grace's death, Kiri was adopted as a baby by Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).
How Noah Centineo goes from teen romcom star to 'true leading man' in Netflix's 'The Recruit'
If you've ever wondered what waiting for your new Netflix series to debut is like, Noah Centineo has a vivid metaphor about the anticipation. "It's kind of like when you have to pee. You start getting to a bathroom, and you have to pee worse, because you're getting closer to a bathroom. It's like that," the actor says on a Zoom call, before giving a quizzical look to someone off camera. "My team is like, 'Why? Why was that the metaphor?'"
'Babylon' review: A-list Tinseltown ode is a boisterous, coke-snorting mess, with moments of greatness
When your ode to old-school Hollywood includes high-velocity elephant diarrhea, drunken shenanigans, an orgiastic swath of half-naked people and mountains of cocaine in the first 30 minutes alone, realistically it’s hard to go anywhere else but down. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle – the man behind the much-more-subdued...
Top pop culture moments of 2022: Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp and an Oscars slap
It didn't take long for 2022 to show up and show out. This year brought the return of crowded in-person events, box office blockbusters, unexpected weddings and an assurance that there's never a dull moment in pop culture. Celebrity controversies consumed social media, with the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard...
How Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren's '1923' Duttons fit into the 'Yellowstone' universe
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are riding into "1923." The screen stars portray married couple Jacob and Cara Dutton in the Paramount+ "Yellowstone" prequel. They're ancestors of the current-day Yellowstone Dutton ranch owner and patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Ford, 80, and Mirren, 79, starred as husband and wife in...
Back in showbiz! Trevor Noah lands 2023 Grammys hosting gig, his third time
NEW YORK — Unemployment didn’t last long for Trevor Noah — he’s hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023. The comedian who recently left his post as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.
