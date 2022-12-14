Read full article on original website
Mount Airy basketball roundup
WALNUT COVE — Mount Airy became the final team in Surry County to open basketball season with games at South Stokes on Dec. 13. The season was delayed due to the football team’s run to the 1A State Championship. The girls team had already been practicing for a month before playing their first game, while nearly two-thirds of the boys team only had one official practice before playing their first game.
WYFF4.com
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Mount Airy News
Alumni game event to feature former state champs
More details have been released about an alumni basketball game benefit today in Mount Airy, including players from former state championship teams being among the participants. The fundraiser spearheaded by the Technology Student Association (TSA) group at Mount Airy High is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the school...
Yahoo Sports
Upstate high school football stars who shined at 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
At the 86th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, the Upstate was well represented with top senior high school football prospects heavily contributing to South Carolina's 17-13 win over North Carolina on Saturday. Three of the game's four TDs came in the second half at Spartanburg High School. Both teams...
Mount Airy News
Team paints ‘positive image’ for city
This is a resolution of recognition prepared in honor of the Mount Airy High School football team winning the 1-A state championship — read during a meeting of the city commissioners Thursday night attended by players and coaches:. WHEREAS, the Mount Airy Granite Bears ended the 2022 football season...
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off
HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
Mount Airy News
Board of Education award teacher grants
Some members of the prize patrol surprise teacher Beth Bohart with the news. Pictured from left, Thomas Horton, Dr. Phillip Brown, Becky Parries, Beth Bohart, Dr. Olivia Sikes, Dr. Kim Morrison, Wendy Carriker, Andy Mehaffey, Penny Willard and Tim Matthews. The Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education recently awarded...
Mount Airy News
Surry in winter
Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
The Wright brothers made North Carolina 'First in Flight' 119 years ago
First in Flight. North Carolina made its way into the history books 119 years ago.
NC honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
Mount Airy News
Six honored with highest firefighter award
Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
Several school districts on 2-hour delay due to fog, potential freezing rain in NC mountains
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in western North Carolina will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday due to the potential for patchy fog and freezing rain, administrators said. Ashe County Schools and Watauga County Schools will both operate on a delay. A cold rain has settled over much of the Carolinas as a […]
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
cbs17
Thank you, Bill: CBS 17 celebrates the career and retirement of Meteorologist Bill Reh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the end of day Friday, CBS 17 Meteorologist Bill Reh will officially be retired. All week long, CBS 17 has been celebrating Bill Reh’s career and personality has brought to the screen for nearly four decades. Keeping viewers entertained and informed about the...
Mount Airy News
With nearly 100 jobs at stake, ‘Project Cobra’ still up in air
Cobras are known for striking hard and fast, but the same kind of quickness has not accompanied a local economic-development project named for that snake which affects almost 100 jobs. Project Cobra is a code name assigned to the endeavor to keep secret the name of an existing local company...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
