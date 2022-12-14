ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Has Strong Interest In Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James already holds plenty of NBA records and will likely end his career with more. Ranking them is almost impossible but close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade knows which one James will cherish the most. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade said he thinks passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list would rank No. 1 for James.
3 ways the Warriors can survive without Steph Curry

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the next few weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury. How do the Warriors stay afloat without him?. The Warriors avoided the worst-case scenario, but news that Steph Curry will miss “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered Wednesday night against the Pacers is certainly not a good thing. Curry has been carrying the Warriors through a difficult season and 14-15 and currently 10th in the Western Conference, they can’t afford to slip too far in the standings while he recovers.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Sports World Praying For Former NBA First Round Pick

On Thursday, former first-round pick Tyrell Terry posted an emotional message announcing his retirement from the game of basketball. In the long-winded social media post, Terry described the crushing anxiety that came along with some of the "darkest times" of his life — causing him to lose his love for the sport.

