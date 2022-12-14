Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Think Luka Doncic Is Done With The Dallas Mavericks After Recent Incident
Apart from last season, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to be serious contenders in the Western Conference. The Slovenian guard is an incredible player who has shown he can lead this team to win, but without the right help, things get very difficult for him. Following a...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Devin Booker's 58-Point Night Against The Pelicans: "Book Going NUTSO Right Now!"
Devin Booker heard all the criticism coming the way of him and the Phoenix Suns and decided to have himself a night. The star guard erupted for 58 points to lead the Suns to a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in a thriller. Phoenix was down by as much as 24 points but roared back to get the win thanks to Booker.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Says LeBron James Has Always Wanted To Break The All-Time Scoring Record
It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James has been in the NBA for two decades and is still one of the best players in the league. Evidently, the soon to be 38-year-old has broken a plethora of records during his time in the NBA. Usually, when people talk about LeBron...
Yardbarker
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
Michael Jordan had epic battles with fellow Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler. However, the Chicago Bulls' superstar didn't think the Trail Blazers' shooting guard was ever on his level. “Clyde was a threat. I’m not saying he wasn’t a threat, but me being compared to him, I took offense to...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Nets Are Unlikely To Trade Kyrie Irving Because They Don't Want Kevin Durant To Request A Trade
Kyrie Irving is one of the best basketball players on the planet when he is committed and healthy. He is one of the best shot-creators in the league when he's healthy, and Kyrie Irving is currently averaging 25.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG for the Brooklyn Nets. There have...
Yardbarker
Report: Kyrie Irving Potential New Shoe Deal Partners Revealed
When Nike dropped Kyrie Irving as a shoe partner, it left a huge void in the market because of how popular Kyrie's shoes are. It didn't take long after Kyrie's apology, but it looks like new potential partners are looking to start a shoe collaboration with Kyrie. According to a...
Yardbarker
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Reveals What Rob Pelinka Told Him Before Trading Him To The Wizards
Kyle Kuzma is in an interesting spot in his NBA career. The former champion has entered his prime and has found himself playing at a borderline All-Star level when it comes to stats. He's currently on the Washington Wizards but has spoken about the possibility of wanting a bigger contract and playing in what would be considered to be a bigger market.
Yardbarker
Grizzlies player has big trash talk for Klay Thompson
One Memphis Grizzlies player is ready to put Klay Thompson through the blender on Christmas Day. Speaking Thursday after a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was asked for his reaction to the news that Golden State star Stephen Curry will miss their Christmas game against each other. Curry has a shoulder injury that will sideline him for a notable period.
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
Yardbarker
The Knicks Are Ready To Make Some Moves
The New York Knicks have been quietly cobbling together a string of wins lately and have actually found victories in their last five consecutive games. They now sit as the 6th team in the East with a 15-13 record. But just because they are doing better than they were doesn’t...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom
When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
Yardbarker
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center
The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford And Lou Williams Throw Shade At The New John Havlicek 6th Man Of The Year Award
The NBA is one of the most competitive sports leagues in the world. Just getting drafted into the league is a huge accomplishment, but playing in it for several years is even more difficult. There are different roles for different players in the NBA, and each of them has some importance in its own way.
Yardbarker
Five-time All-Star J.D. Martinez signs with Dodgers in steal of a deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are watching their payroll this offseason, but they still managed to improve their team with a nice signing. The Dodgers have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with J.D. Martinez, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is pending a physical. Now 35, Martinez...
Yardbarker
The Milwaukee Bucks fan that got ejected because of Draymond Green speaks out and shares what he said
Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks took care of business and beat the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, with ease in a marquee matchup. But one of the bigger storylines from the game was Warriors forward Draymond Green getting a fan thrown out after a verbal interaction. Well, the fan has responded and shared his side of the story.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move
The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
Yardbarker
Video: Brian Windhorst Hilariously Talks About Danny Green Potentially Getting Traded While Sitting Right Next To Him
We have officially crossed the December 15th mark, which means that the trade rumors will likely be heating up until the February trade deadline. There's no doubt that there will likely be a number of teams trying to make upgrades to their roster, and there are a number of solid players currently on the trade market.
Comments / 0