ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James And NBA Fans React To Devin Booker's 58-Point Night Against The Pelicans: "Book Going NUTSO Right Now!"

Devin Booker heard all the criticism coming the way of him and the Phoenix Suns and decided to have himself a night. The star guard erupted for 58 points to lead the Suns to a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in a thriller. Phoenix was down by as much as 24 points but roared back to get the win thanks to Booker.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Report: Kyrie Irving Potential New Shoe Deal Partners Revealed

When Nike dropped Kyrie Irving as a shoe partner, it left a huge void in the market because of how popular Kyrie's shoes are. It didn't take long after Kyrie's apology, but it looks like new potential partners are looking to start a shoe collaboration with Kyrie. According to a...
Yardbarker

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma Reveals What Rob Pelinka Told Him Before Trading Him To The Wizards

Kyle Kuzma is in an interesting spot in his NBA career. The former champion has entered his prime and has found himself playing at a borderline All-Star level when it comes to stats. He's currently on the Washington Wizards but has spoken about the possibility of wanting a bigger contract and playing in what would be considered to be a bigger market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Grizzlies player has big trash talk for Klay Thompson

One Memphis Grizzlies player is ready to put Klay Thompson through the blender on Christmas Day. Speaking Thursday after a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was asked for his reaction to the news that Golden State star Stephen Curry will miss their Christmas game against each other. Curry has a shoulder injury that will sideline him for a notable period.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Knicks Are Ready To Make Some Moves

The New York Knicks have been quietly cobbling together a string of wins lately and have actually found victories in their last five consecutive games. They now sit as the 6th team in the East with a 15-13 record. But just because they are doing better than they were doesn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom

When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
JORDAN, NY
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center

The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy