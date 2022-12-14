ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Mourns Husband tWitch After Death At 40: ‘I’ll Always Save The Last Dance For You’

(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:49 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died via a “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six confirms. The report also ruled his death a suicide and added that there was no suspected foul play. The case is closed as of Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.
OK! Magazine

KTLA

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s death; other celebs weigh-in

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the man famous for pumping up the crowd on “The Ellen Show” and for making memorable dance videos with his wife on Instagram. Boss died Tuesday at 40 years old from an apparent suicide. Ellen DeGeneres broke her silence on Wednesday morning and posted a statement. […]
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, wife Allison celebrated anniversary days before his death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death by suicide. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker gushed in a sweet post to her Instagram last Saturday. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!!” she continued. “I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary#bosswedding2013.” Holker, 34, included a slideshow of photos from their wedding day to the tune...
The Independent

HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Spoke About Wanting Another Child With Wife 1 Month Before Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss revealed he and his wife Allison Holker Boss, 34, wanted another child, just one month before his tragic death. The DJ, who reportedly took his own life at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, and his spouse appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in Nov. and opened up about meeting each other, how their romance progressed, and their hopes for the future. “I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation,” he told host Jennifer Hudson at the time.
OK! Magazine

New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dresses as old man for Halloween in heartbreaking ‘Ellen’ show clip

Ellen DeGeneres and her DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, dressed as older versions of themselves last year for the final Halloween celebration on DeGeneres’ daytime show. Boss donned a family reunion shirt, a sweatsuit, a leather newsboy cap, a white beard and mustache and a beer belly. He used a cane stabilized by tennis balls to make his way to the DJ stand as Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” blasted from the speakers. He “dropped it” by plopping into a chair at the booth. “I am future ‘tWitch.’ This is ‘tWitch’ of 2061, which means I’m 79 years old,” Boss said...
