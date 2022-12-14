Read full article on original website
First Alert: Cool and dry Sunday with bone-chilling blast before Christmas!
DENVER(CBS)- Well if you thought the last few days have been cold, just wait for Thursday. A big surge of Arctic air will be pushing into the the Rockies and bringing in some of the coldest December temperatures that Denver has seen in 6 years! As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the dangerous cold wave expected to start Wednesday night.Before the big cold change we have a cool but, mild Sunday on the way with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most of the state. Skies will be partly clouds with winds flowing...
The coldest time of the year has arrived in Denver
On average, the second half of December is the coldest stretch of the year in the Denver metro area. January is usually slightly warmer.The average high temperature in the city on December 16 is 43 degrees which is as low as it goes. The average high jumps back to 44 degrees on December 27 and increases very gradually through January. This is primarily because the length of daylight starts increasing after the winter solstice winter solstice on December 21. So while January is an unmistakably cold month, the slightly longer days usually allow for slightly warmer temperatures compared to December.Friday will be colder than normal statewide with high temperatures in the teens in the mountains and only lower 30s along the Front Range. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder.Temperature will increase somewhat over the weekend. Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins have a chance of reaching 40 degrees both Saturday and Sunday while the mountains will experience 20s instead of teens.Then another cold front on Monday will drop temperatures again next week. Snow will also return to the mountains starting Tuesday and light snow could reach the Denver metro area on Wednesday.
Arctic blast hits Thursday with below zero temps and snow chance for Denver
A dry end to your weekend is expected in the Denver weather forecast with some sunshine expected throughout Sunday.
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. ....
Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!
DENVER(CBS)- Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
Denver saw its first below-zero temperature of the season, and more are in the forecast
DENVER — The storm system that brought a blizzard to the eastern plains on Tuesday dragged another arctic cold front across the Front Range, dropping the temperature to -2 degrees at Denver International Airport on Friday morning. That was the coldest spot in the metro area, as it usually...
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
LCCC Cheyenne And Laramie Campuses Closed Today
Both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses of Laramie County Community College are closed today due to a powerful winter storm that is rocking the area. LCCC Alert: Due to the weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, December 13. Students are encouraged to check Canvas for class-related announcements. Updates will be available on lccc.wy.edu or LCCC's social media.
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland
Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds has drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
