A US Capitol police officer injured on January 6, 2021, said Thursday that he is not leaving the force by choice, but "because they did that to me, the mob." "It's tough making that decision after 16 years. Almost half of my life I had dedicated to be a public servant both in the military and also as a police officer," US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "I'm not leaving because of my own accord but because they did that to me, the mob, and the people who support the former president."

2 DAYS AGO