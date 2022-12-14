ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Exclusive: Schumer and Pelosi say Biden should run in 2024

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leaving Democratic leadership after Republicans won the majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is remaining at the helm of a chamber Democrats still control. But both said President Joe Biden should run for a second term in 2024 after what they described as an "excellent"...
Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Officer injured on Jan. 6 says resigning wasn't his choice: 'They did that to me, the mob'

A US Capitol police officer injured on January 6, 2021, said Thursday that he is not leaving the force by choice, but "because they did that to me, the mob." "It's tough making that decision after 16 years. Almost half of my life I had dedicated to be a public servant both in the military and also as a police officer," US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "I'm not leaving because of my own accord but because they did that to me, the mob, and the people who support the former president."
Flu and RSV hit hard and early; now, Covid-19 is starting to rise

Just when you thought it was safe for a holiday visit with your Auntie Mary and her fragile health, RSV and the flu reared their heads -- and now Covid-19 numbers are creeping up again. Health officials are emphasizing the availability of the protective measures, tests and treatments that they...

