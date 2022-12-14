Read full article on original website
Pritzker sees options for Belvidere Jeep plant set to close
(The Center Square) – Stellantis will be closing its Illinois Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere early next year. The move is expected to see over 1,300 workers lose their jobs. However, Gov. J.B. Pritzker sees an opportunity. The Belvidere Plant, which opened in 1965, will shut its doors at...
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Worth sells property for future development
The Village of Worth has agreed to the purchase of a single-family home that will be leveled and developed by the new owner for future use. A resolution was passed accepting a bid for the purchase of a residence at 11138 S. Ridgeland Ave. during the Worth Village Board meeting on Dec. 6. The home is 1,100 square feet on a 7,667-square-foot lot.
chicagocrusader.com
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller Applauds First Payments for Participants in Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot
Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller Applauds First Payments for Participants in Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Cook County, IL) — Today 6th District Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller issued a statement celebrating the distribution of the first payments for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Promise Pilot), which were released yesterday and will reach participants in the coming days.
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
seiu73.org
New Ford Heights School District #169 Contract Brings Protections and Financial Gains
Ford Heights School District 169 workers have ratified a new contract that guarantees higher pay and puts critical protections in writing. Workers will see a 10.4% increase in pay over three years and will celebrate Juneteenth as a new paid holiday. The new contract also guarantees orientation time for new members, changes to the grievance procedure that allows the union to address grievances efficiently, and requires the District to report changes to the employee list.
Concordia Place Apartment residents demand written renovation plans from new owners they say have gone back on their word
Residents of the Concordia Place Apartments and Rev. Cameron Barnes, a Ninth Ward aldermanic candidate, are holding a press conference 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th, at 13037 S. Daniel Drive, to demand transparency, accountability and a written agreement of the promised renovations made by the new owners who have now retracted their agreements.
Metra Union Pacific-Northwest Trains Operating With Extensive Delays After Pedestrian Struck Near Mount Prospect
Trains along the Metra Union Pacific-Northwest are operating with extensive delays after being halted earlier in both directions after a pedestrian was struck between the Mount Prospect and Cumberland stops Friday evening, officials said. There is currently no information on the condition of the pedestrian or when trains will resume...
Housing investors flock towards Obama Presidential Center causing gentrification woes: Investigation
The Illinois Answers Project took a closer look at who is buying property in the nearby South Shore neighborhood.
Crystal Lake Mayor pulls name off ballot for February election
The mayor of Crystal Lake admits he made a mistake and he’s decided to pull his name of the ballot for the February election. Mayor Haig Haleblian was running unopposed for another term… and he’s still running, but as a write-in candidate.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Northwestern unveils modern heart clinic at Palos Hospital
For a little while, Suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital was “unutilized,” according to Jeff Good, the hospital’s president. “It had been a women’s health clinic and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”
wjol.com
Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges
Records at the Will County Adult Detention Facility show that a Joliet Township trustee was arrested on Thursday on felony charges of income tax fraud, state benefit fraud, forgery, wire fraud, loan fraud and theft of a school or place of worship. Karl Ferrell was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
