Ford Heights School District 169 workers have ratified a new contract that guarantees higher pay and puts critical protections in writing. Workers will see a 10.4% increase in pay over three years and will celebrate Juneteenth as a new paid holiday. The new contract also guarantees orientation time for new members, changes to the grievance procedure that allows the union to address grievances efficiently, and requires the District to report changes to the employee list.

FORD HEIGHTS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO