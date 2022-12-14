ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willowbrook, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Worth sells property for future development

The Village of Worth has agreed to the purchase of a single-family home that will be leveled and developed by the new owner for future use. A resolution was passed accepting a bid for the purchase of a residence at 11138 S. Ridgeland Ave. during the Worth Village Board meeting on Dec. 6. The home is 1,100 square feet on a 7,667-square-foot lot.
WORTH, IL
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint

As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller Applauds First Payments for Participants in Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller Applauds First Payments for Participants in Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Cook County, IL) — Today 6th District Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller issued a statement celebrating the distribution of the first payments for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Promise Pilot), which were released yesterday and will reach participants in the coming days.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
seiu73.org

New Ford Heights School District #169 Contract Brings Protections and Financial Gains

Ford Heights School District 169 workers have ratified a new contract that guarantees higher pay and puts critical protections in writing. Workers will see a 10.4% increase in pay over three years and will celebrate Juneteenth as a new paid holiday. The new contract also guarantees orientation time for new members, changes to the grievance procedure that allows the union to address grievances efficiently, and requires the District to report changes to the employee list.
FORD HEIGHTS, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Concordia Place Apartment residents demand written renovation plans from new owners they say have gone back on their word

Residents of the Concordia Place Apartments and Rev. Cameron Barnes, a Ninth Ward aldermanic candidate, are holding a press conference 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th, at 13037 S. Daniel Drive, to demand transparency, accountability and a written agreement of the promised renovations made by the new owners who have now retracted their agreements.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Northwestern unveils modern heart clinic at Palos Hospital

For a little while, Suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital was “unutilized,” according to Jeff Good, the hospital’s president. “It had been a women’s health clinic and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
wjol.com

Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges

Records at the Will County Adult Detention Facility show that a Joliet Township trustee was arrested on Thursday on felony charges of income tax fraud, state benefit fraud, forgery, wire fraud, loan fraud and theft of a school or place of worship. Karl Ferrell was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
JOLIET, IL
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy