Tennessee State

Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion stories

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lZs7_0jiiidFb00

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize board on Wednesday for defamation, arguing a statement by the group that concluded a review conducted of previous claims he’d made defamed him.

Trump had threatened to file the suit for months after the board issued the allegedly defamatory statement, which announced the conclusion of two independent reviews requested by Trump and others over Pulitzers that had been awarded for stories about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial

The board ultimately rejected Trump’s request to revoke the 2018 national reporting awards, which were given to the staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post, saying the reviews concluded: “no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”

Trump’s suit, which was filed in an Okeechobee County, Fla., court and reported earlier by Fox News, alleges the board acted with actual malice in issuing the statement with the aim of damaging Trump’s reputation, asking for an unspecified amount of damages.

Trump has long used the courts to go after his opponents and get attention for his own claims. It’s a pattern that goes back decades before his presidency.

Tennessee Republicans prefer DeSantis over Trump ahead of 2024 election, poll finds

The former president claimed the statement issued by the Pulitzer board included multiple falsities as he called the group the “establishment’s establishment.”

“On the facts known to Defendants at the time these reviews were allegedly conducted, it would have been impossible that a single objective, thorough and independent review would have reached such a conclusion, much less two,” the suit states. “Defendants knew this and published the Pulitzer Statement anyway.”

The 20 winning stories chronicle attempts by the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and the federal investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump has railed against the probe as a witch hunt for years, noting that some of the underlying allegations have been debunked. His complaint repeatedly attacks the winning stories as an “unprecedented media circus.”

The Hill has reached out to The New York Times and The Washington Post, which are not implicated in the suit, and the Pulitzer board for comment.

Trump's 'major announcement' tease is for release of digital card collection

Former President Trump on Thursday announced a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness after teasing a day earlier that he would be making a "major announcement." While some speculated the announcement would be related to the Speaker race playing out among House Republicans or Trump's largely inactive 2024 presidential campaign, it was instead […]
Five things to know about the end of Title 42

When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal, "with great reluctance" he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in October. […]
Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden's desk

The Senate on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the $858 billion measure to President Biden's desk for signature just before the year-end deadline. The measure, formally known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, 83-11.  It provides $45 billion more for defense than called for in […]
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is reportedly facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. According to WKDZ Radio, the Christian County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door, and pushed someone inside, which […]
WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

