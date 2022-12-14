ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronconationnews.com

Boise State looking for first bowl win since 2017

FRISCO, Tex. – It’s been 1,827 days since Boise State last won a bowl game – five years to be exact. Leighton Vander Esch, the anchor for Boise State’s defense in a 38-28 win over Oregon in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, is getting ready to finish his fifth season for the Dallas Cowboys. Oregon’s quarterback in the game was rising NFL star Justin Herbert. Boise State football staff members Jabril Frazier and DeAndre Pierce were still on the roster.
BOISE, ID
kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Kicker From Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football picked up its first transfer portal commitment in the 2023 cycle. On Thursday night, Boise State kicker Will Ferrin announced he is committed to playing at BYU. Ferrin, a former Davis High Dart, comes to BYU after two seasons on The Blue. An all-around...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal

Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from veteran TE out of Boise State

Michigan State is revisiting the transfer portal to improve the roster for 2023. One position the Spartans have looked to build depth for is at tight end. On Thursday, Mel Tucker’s squad landed a commitment from Tyneil Hopper, a veteran TE out of Boise State. Originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class, Hopper has 22 career catches for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns.
EAST LANSING, MI
Wake Up Wyoming

Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper

The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
CASPER, WY
KIDO Talk Radio

Canyon County Spuds Leave Caldwell For Desolate Wyoming

It's hard to believe that any person or business rarely leaves our thriving area, the Treasure Valley. The last time we lost a sports team was when the Idaho Stampede moved to Salt Lake City due to an ownership change. The Canyon County Spuds announced they're leaving Caldwell for Casper, Wyoming. The team announced this on their Facebook page. The team is now identifying as the Casper Spuds on Facebook.
CALDWELL, ID
KREM

Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
MERIDIAN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho

Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fifth ITD Snowplow Struck This Season

FRUITLAND - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fifth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest snowplow strike happened on US95 near Fruitland, ID. According to the ITD, a plow operator was clearing the center...
FRUITLAND, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man

KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Sockeye Brewing adding new location in North Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sockeye Brewing is under construction on its latest addition to the Treasure Valley. The long-time Boise brewery has taken over the previous Garden Center location on Hill Rd. and 36th st. in North Boise. Construction is underway and planned to open to the public in...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison

First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
KUNA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy