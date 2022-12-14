Read full article on original website
Albany native Deion Branch coaches Louisville to Fenway Bowl victory
Albany native Deion Branch returned to Boston, where he starred with the NFL's New England Patriots, and posted a head coaching victory Saturday. Branch served as Louisville's interim head football coach in a 24-7 victory over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl. Both teams played under interim coaches — Kerry Coombs for Cincinnati as a fill-in for Luke Fickell, who departed for Wisconsin. Branch served due to Scott Satterfield leaving for the Bearcats' job.
Falcons Confident in Desmond Ridder Ahead of First Start in 'Hostile' Saints Environment
The NFC South is still in disarray, and the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons have a small chance of making the postseason. The Falcons will continue their playoff push on Sunday when they travel to the Big Easy to take on the 4-9 New Orleans Saints.
NFL Week 15 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios, Predictions, Tom Brady’s Future
We’re in Week 15 of the NFL season, and only the Eagles have clinched a playoff berth, while the Bears, Texans and Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention. So 28 teams still have hopes of making the postseason tournament, and five of those teams can clinch playoff spots Sunday.
The End of the Brady Era, and a New Way to Think About Quarterbacks
The worst and most accurate observation you can make about Tom Brady right now is that he has the same chance of winning this year’s Super Bowl as Peyton Manning does. Brady’s Bucs might make the playoffs, but only for bookkeeping reasons: Somebody has to win the NFC South—it is, quite literally, in the rulebook. The Bucs are lousy and unworthy of belief, and Brady (who said earlier this year that he sees “a lot of bad football” in the league) surely knows it.
Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023
Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
Browns score lone TD to clip Ravens
Nick Chubb ran for 99 yards in the snow and the Cleveland Browns' defense held firm to earn a 13-3 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens Saturday. Deshaun Watson threw for 161 yards and a touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones that proved to be the only end zone visit for either team. Watson completed 18 of 28 passes to win in his first home game as a member of the Browns (6-8).
Vikings stun Colts with historic 33-point rally
Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting...
