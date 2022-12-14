At the turn of the 20th century, and on into the mid-1950s, life in the Appalachians was a tale of black and white gothic existence. Hollywood pretends it knows the truth when it shows little girls in tattered coats, handed down many times and mended repeatedly, while men wear overalls and women are covered in dresses, thick stockings and sweaters that sometimes lasted 25 or 30 years.

3 HOURS AGO