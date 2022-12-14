Anthony Fauci has responded to a tweet from new Twitter CEO Elon Musk, which the White House labelled “dangerous” and “disgusting”.“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Mr Musk wrote over the weekend, a tweet that has been “liked” over 1.2 million times.However, his controversial message has not appeared to worry Dr Fauci.“I don’t respond to him, I don’t pay any attention to him, because that’s merely a distraction,” the most senior health official in the US said.“There’s no value adding to that... it doesn’t help anything.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow blankets the Cotswolds as cold snap sends temperatures plummetingElon Musk loses world's richest man titleMusk sets up ‘makeshift bedrooms’ at Twitter offices amid new ‘hardcore’ work culture

