Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Dr Fauci responds to Elon Musk Twitter threats: ‘I don’t pay any attention to him’
Anthony Fauci has responded to a tweet from new Twitter CEO Elon Musk, which the White House labelled “dangerous” and “disgusting”.“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Mr Musk wrote over the weekend, a tweet that has been “liked” over 1.2 million times.However, his controversial message has not appeared to worry Dr Fauci.“I don’t respond to him, I don’t pay any attention to him, because that’s merely a distraction,” the most senior health official in the US said.“There’s no value adding to that... it doesn’t help anything.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow blankets the Cotswolds as cold snap sends temperatures plummetingElon Musk loses world's richest man titleMusk sets up ‘makeshift bedrooms’ at Twitter offices amid new ‘hardcore’ work culture
Twitter erupts after being asked to ‘define woke’: ‘Marxist oppression narratives’
Progressive activist Nina Turner asks Elon Musk to define the word "woke," but instead gets several amusing responses from users eager to rip the movement.
Futurism
Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Clarifying That Actually, Only Ten Percent of the Crowd Was Jeering Him
After videos began to surface online of him getting relentlessly booed during a surprise appearance at a Dave Chapelle show on a Sunday night in San Francisco, Elon Musk took to Twitter to clarify that, um, actually, he was not getting booed by the whole crowd — just some of them.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
'I do get it': AOC sympathizes with Musk after he banned nine journalists for 'posting assassination co-ordinates' of his location - as he asks Twitter users to vote in poll to decide if they should be reinstated and CNN threatens to leave site
Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez took to Twitter Thursday night to say she sympathized with Elon Musk's desire to prevent himself from being doxed — but still branded his ban on nine journalists 'proto-fascism.'. Her comments come after Musk suspended the accounts of at least nine journalists who he said tweeted...
AOC's box office bomb makes Elon Musk that much more valued: Sen. Kennedy
Sen. John Kennedy reacted Wednesday to New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's climate change-themed box office bomb, on Fox News' 'Hannity'.
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk retorts to fmr. CIA Director, liberal pundit Brennan on Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk hit back at former CIA Director John Brennan on Monday, telling him “Your house is glass” after Brennan implied that Musk was “destructive” and “attention-craving.”. The exchange was an aftershock of Musk’s latest self-generated political storm, which kicked off on Sunday...
Elon Musk Had His Most Absurd, Disturbing 24 Hours at Twitter Yet
On Wednesday, Twitter chief Elon Musk banned accounts he said he never would in order to protect free speech, made up new rules to justify it, threatened legal action against a 20-year-old, pontificated on how doxing is banned on the platform, and then immediately posted a video doxing a man and asked his 121 million followers to identify him.
Twitter Spaces Goes Down After Suspended Journalists Use It To Confront Elon Musk
Musk said the company is fixing a "legacy bug" in the audio feature, but the timing is certainly suggestive.
The tug of war between Tim Cook and Elon Musk just took a twist as Apple folds in the face of European Union laws
Apple is planning to allow third-party app stores on its iPhones and iPads in a move to comply with European Union regulations that are trying to monitor gatekeeping practices.
'Twitter Files' reveal ‘terrifying’ truths about the need for ‘radical transparency’: Planatir co-founder
Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale says the "terrifying" revelations that came from the "Twitter Files" proves the need for "radical transparency" from YouTube, Google and Apple.
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.
Futurism
Elon Musk Brought His Mommy to a Big Business Meeting For Some Reason
Things seem to be going really well for CEO of many companies Elon Musk, who reportedly brought his mother to a recent client meeting. According to Bloomberg's sourcing, Maye Musk was spotted at Twitter's New York offices on Halloween, five days after her large adult son took the reins of the social media site.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Dismisses Growing Calls By Tesla Investors’ To Take Measures Against Him For Twitter Shenanigans
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by more than 50% or by around $500 billion. This has undoubtedly angered Tesla investors who today have officially begun a campaign to upend Tesla's Board of Directors for failing to reign in Elon Musk's Twitter shenanigans. Musk in response has dismissed the concerns.
Elon Musk Seeking Investors to Buy Twitter Shares at the Same Price He Paid
New Twitter shares will go for $54.20, the price Musk paid to purchase the social media giant.
Washington Examiner
The Biden White House is right about Twitter
Most, but not all, Democrats have completely lost their minds over Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. MSNBC’s Ben Collins even predicted that voters would not be able to access accurate information on Election Day because of Musk’s Twitter takeover. Fortunately, cooler heads are prevailing at the Biden...
Tucker Carlson Calls People Who Seek Adulation Weird in AmericaFest Speech
"If you crave the adulation of strangers, you're emotionally damaged," the Fox News personality said.
Futurism
One of Tesla's Largest Shareholders Calls to Ditch Elon Musk
Tesla's third largest investor and self-professed Elon Musk "fanboy" KoGuan Leo is calling for the company's embattled CEO to step down. "Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO," Leo tweeted earlier this week. "Tesla needs and deserves to have working full-time CEO." "Elon was the proud father, Tesla...
