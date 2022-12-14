ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
The Independent

Dr Fauci responds to Elon Musk Twitter threats: ‘I don’t pay any attention to him’

Anthony Fauci has responded to a tweet from new Twitter CEO Elon Musk, which the White House labelled “dangerous” and “disgusting”.“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Mr Musk wrote over the weekend, a tweet that has been “liked” over 1.2 million times.However, his controversial message has not appeared to worry Dr Fauci.“I don’t respond to him, I don’t pay any attention to him, because that’s merely a distraction,” the most senior health official in the US said.“There’s no value adding to that... it doesn’t help anything.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow blankets the Cotswolds as cold snap sends temperatures plummetingElon Musk loses world's richest man titleMusk sets up ‘makeshift bedrooms’ at Twitter offices amid new ‘hardcore’ work culture
Truth About Cars

Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk

Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
Daily Mail

'I do get it': AOC sympathizes with Musk after he banned nine journalists for 'posting assassination co-ordinates' of his location - as he asks Twitter users to vote in poll to decide if they should be reinstated and CNN threatens to leave site

Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez took to Twitter Thursday night to say she sympathized with Elon Musk's desire to prevent himself from being doxed — but still branded his ban on nine journalists 'proto-fascism.'. Her comments come after Musk suspended the accounts of at least nine journalists who he said tweeted...
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk retorts to fmr. CIA Director, liberal pundit Brennan on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk hit back at former CIA Director John Brennan on Monday, telling him “Your house is glass” after Brennan implied that Musk was “destructive” and “attention-craving.”. The exchange was an aftershock of Musk’s latest self-generated political storm, which kicked off on Sunday...
Vice

Elon Musk Had His Most Absurd, Disturbing 24 Hours at Twitter Yet

On Wednesday, Twitter chief Elon Musk banned accounts he said he never would in order to protect free speech, made up new rules to justify it, threatened legal action against a 20-year-old, pontificated on how doxing is banned on the platform, and then immediately posted a video doxing a man and asked his 121 million followers to identify him.
Futurism

Elon Musk Brought His Mommy to a Big Business Meeting For Some Reason

Things seem to be going really well for CEO of many companies Elon Musk, who reportedly brought his mother to a recent client meeting. According to Bloomberg's sourcing, Maye Musk was spotted at Twitter's New York offices on Halloween, five days after her large adult son took the reins of the social media site.
Washington Examiner

The Biden White House is right about Twitter

Most, but not all, Democrats have completely lost their minds over Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. MSNBC’s Ben Collins even predicted that voters would not be able to access accurate information on Election Day because of Musk’s Twitter takeover. Fortunately, cooler heads are prevailing at the Biden...
Futurism

One of Tesla's Largest Shareholders Calls to Ditch Elon Musk

Tesla's third largest investor and self-professed Elon Musk "fanboy" KoGuan Leo is calling for the company's embattled CEO to step down. "Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO," Leo tweeted earlier this week. "Tesla needs and deserves to have working full-time CEO." "Elon was the proud father, Tesla...

