The Associated Press

France, Spain, Portugal to build hydrogen pipeline by 2030

ALICANTE, Spain (AP) — Spain, France and Portugal agreed Friday to build by 2030 a major undersea pipeline to transport hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to France and eventually the rest of Europe. The pipeline is aimed at making the European Union’s energy supply more independent, a goal expedited...
