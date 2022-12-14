ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings make four roster moves, Blake Brandel to IR

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
Injuries have been hitting the Minnesota Vikings relatively hard in the last month and they have had to make adjustments to the roster regularly.

This week was no exception. With left tackle Blake Brandel tearing his MCL against the Detroit Lions, he was destined for injured reserve. That move happened today, opening up a second roster spot, as the team hadn’t filled one of the two opened up when they placed Akayleb Evans and Ben Ellefson on injured reserve.

To fill those two spots, the Vikings signed cornerback Kalon Barnes off of the Miami Dolphins practice squad and linebacker William Kwenkeu off of their own practice squad.

Barnes has a lot of athleticism, including running a 4.22 40-yard dash, but lacks some of the technique at this time to thrive. The potential and team control through 2024 makes things very appealing.

Kwenkeu had been elevated multiple times on the season and his addition to the active roster felt inevitable.

The last move they made was signing defensive lineman Sheldon Day to the practice squad. A former fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Day has played with four teams in his career most recently with the Cleveland Browns.

