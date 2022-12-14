Read full article on original website
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures fall despite strong exports; corn, wheat rise
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday on concerns that a firm dollar and a weakening global economy could slow the robust pace of exports that has supported prices since harvest, traders said. Wheat futures were strong on a round of bargain buying...
Will U.S. grain exports continue to lag?
Despite the U.S. dollar dropping nearly 10% since September, U.S. exports have remained precariously slow. History has indicated that high prices often encourage end users to take a more cautious approach to buying and, therefore, only purchase on an as-needed basis. Since prices have been high since last spring (except for a drop-off in summer and subsequent rally), robust export sales into the fall months have been lacking.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 21-27
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
CBOT wheat rises on bargain buying; strong export report
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of bargain buying and signs of better-than-expected export demand, traders said. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 469,000 tonnes, up from 189,000 tonnes last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was above the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 154,942 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded contract, settled up 8 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat dipped 1-1/2 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel and K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery rose 9-3/4 cents to $8.60 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
GRAINS-Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a slowing global economy. Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to...
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise after hitting two-month low
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rallied on Friday, rebounding from a two-month low on a round of end-of-week bargain buying. Cattle futures also were firm despite concerns about waning demand, traders said. Cash market strength added support to both hogs and cattle. CME February lean hogs...
LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall on poor demand outlook
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle and hog futures weakened on Thursday, with traders expressing concerns about both domestic and export demand due to prospects for a softening global economy. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of beef totaled 13,800 tonnes, down...
CBOT wheat closes lower on fund selling
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Friday on selling by investment funds looking to take profits after a week of gains, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat posted bigger declines as a winter storm provided a much-needed boost to soil moisture across the U.S. Plains, where the crops that those contracts track are grown. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract dropped 3-3/4 cents to settle at $7.53-1/2 a bushel. * Technical support for CBOT March soft red winter wheat was noted at the contract's five-day moving averages. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended down 13-1/2 cents at $8.47 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat shed 7-3/4 cents to $9.11 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was up 2.6%, snapping a streak of five straight weekly declines. * MGEX spring wheat fell 1.8% and K.C. hard red winter wheat rose 1.7%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
CBOT soybeans slip on global economy worries
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by concerns that a slowing global economy could blunt the strong demand for U.S. export offerings, traders said. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.943 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was up from 1.746 million a week earlier and above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.6 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 209,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales were a net -2,000 tonnes. * CBOT January soybean futures settled down 8-3/4 cents at $14.73-1/2 a bushel. * The contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * The CBOT January soyoil contract gained 0.27 cent to 63.82 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal dropped $4.80 to $455.30 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Indian farmers increase wheat plantings by 3% from a year earlier
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 28.65 million hectares (70.8 million acres) since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 3% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. Farmers have also increased the area cultivating...
GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued as central bank guidance weighs
* Global recession worries keep lid on grain, oilseed prices * Export demand, dry weather underpin soybean prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures consolidated on Friday as negative sentiment created by central banks' interest rate outlooks hung over the market, while traders monitored weather and export news. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% to $14.70-1/4 a bushel by 1251 GMT. CBOT corn inched 0.1% lower to $6.52-3/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat edged up 0.4% to $7.60-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation. Share prices extended losses on Friday while crude oil fell. "The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo Bank said in a note. Soybeans remained underpinned by brisk export demand, as illustrated by higher-than-expected weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday that totalled 2.943 million tonnes. Soybeans and corn have also drawn support from drought facing Argentina and southern Brazil. Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. In Brazil, drought is compromising corn fields in Rio Grande do Sul state, brokerage StoneX said on Thursday. However, favourable growing conditions elsewhere in Brazil were tempering South American supply concerns. Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. Prices at 1251 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 760.25 3.00 0.40 770.75 -1.36 CBOT corn 652.75 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 10.03 CBOT soy 1470.25 -3.25 -0.22 1339.25 9.78 Paris wheat 298.50 -0.50 -0.17 276.75 7.86 Paris maize 283.50 -1.00 -0.35 226.00 25.44 Paris rape 557.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -26.03 WTI crude oil 74.33 -1.78 -2.34 75.21 -1.17 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 -6.59 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
UPDATE 2-Mexico says it aims for agreement with U.S. on GM corn in January
MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States aim to reach an agreement in January over a pending Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified (GM) corn, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Friday after officials from the two countries held talks in Washington. In a statement,...
Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state to produce less corn amid drought - StoneX
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state will produce 4.51 million tonnes of first corn in the 2022/2023 season, less than a previously forecast 5.38 million tonnes, as lack of rains affect yields and output, according to a forecast by StoneX on Thursday. StoneX said...
USDA invests over $200 million in export market development
Today, the U.S. Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) announced it is awarding $202.7 million to 87 organizations to promote American agricultural products around the world and develop export markets. The funding is through the Market Access Program (MAP) and Foreign Market Development Program (FMD). MAP is providing $175.6 million in fiscal...
U.S. farm agency to spend $600 million on rural clean energy projects
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday it will invest nearly $600 million in clean energy projects for farms and rural communities in its effort to cut the nation's emissions while increasing energy security, adding that more money for such projects would be distributed soon.
3 Big Things Today, December 16, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Little Changed Overnight. Soybean and grain futures were little changed overnight as traders head into the holiday week seemingly unwilling to make any big moves. Investors are weighing demand concerns amid a weak global economy and favorable weather in Brazil against extremely dry weather in...
Palm oil to trade between 3,500-5000 rgt/T until May- analyst Mistry
MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade at between 3,500 and 5,000 ringgit per tonne from now until the end of May as stocks in the commodity's top two producer countries deplete, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said. Benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery...
India raises base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 977 971 RBD palm oil 979 977 RBD palmolein 988 993 Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360 Gold 582 565 Silver 771 699 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Brazil audit finds 17% of cattle bought by JBS came from 'irregular' ranches
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nearly 17% of the cattle bought by JBS SA in Brazil's Para state in the Amazon rainforest allegedly came from ranches with "irregularities" such as illegal deforestation, according to an audit by federal prosecutors released on Thursday. The audit, which examined cattle purchases between...
EIB bank lends Tunisia 150 mln euros in emergency support for food security
TUNIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, has approved a 220 million euro loan ($233 mln) for Tunisia, including 150 million euros in emergency support for food security, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy said on Sunday. Tunisia is in a deep...
