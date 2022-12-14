LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Students at Lumberton High School stepped up in a big way for kids in foster care, by donating over 3,000 pieces of clothing and other items. “I’ve been here 10 years now and every year we do a project where we have the whole school come together with one focus, helping the community,” said Adrian Hammonds, school counselor.

