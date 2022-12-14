Read full article on original website
Lumberton boys dominate Fairmont to reach Shootout final
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team demolished Fairmont in a 69-30 victory Friday at Lumberton in the Robeson County Shootout
Frontcourt leads Lumberton to Shootout boys title
PEMBROKE — Since the last time the Lumberton boys basketball team, the program has accomplished a tremendous amount — a run to the
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
RCC’s BLET Academy achieves 100% pass rate; graduates 11 cadets
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College reported that its Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy has achieved a 100% first-time
WYFF4.com
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Fully healthy, Cape Fear boys basketball shows its potential in win at Overhills
Anderson Creek, NC — The full season record doesn't tell the full story for Cape Fear because the Colts haven't been fully healthy for the full season. Since the return of 6-6 junior forward Jeremiah Melvin, the Colts are red-hot, and they picked up another big win on Friday night with a 61-57 road nonconference win at Overhills.
cbs17
Duke Energy plans Moore County power outage impacting 2,500 near Carthage on Saturday morning
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A large power outage is planned for part of Moore County Saturday. Two weeks after nearly the entire county was plunged into the dark by gunfire attacks on two electrical substations, Duke Energy said they have a planned outage set for Saturday morning. The outage...
Knight sworn in as new chief deputy
LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy in office. Bryan “BJ” Knight was sworn in as the SCSO’s new chief deputy on Monday after it was recently announced that former Chief Travis Harper was going back into retirement. “Finding someone...
INTERACTIVE MAP: Scotland County among 10 North Carolina counties with lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
theurbannews.com
Reward Offered for Information on Destruction of Electric Substations in Moore County
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy, and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards totaling $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:00...
WMBF
Lumberton High School students donate clothes, other items to kids in foster care
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Students at Lumberton High School stepped up in a big way for kids in foster care, by donating over 3,000 pieces of clothing and other items. “I’ve been here 10 years now and every year we do a project where we have the whole school come together with one focus, helping the community,” said Adrian Hammonds, school counselor.
Lumbee Tribe to stop accepting MPRP applications Dec. 31
PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Council members were told Thursday that the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s Mortgage Pandemic Relief Pro
bladenonline.com
CORRECTED: Contract Applications Sought to Operate Robeson County License Plate Agency
RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a Commissioned Contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 3467 Lackey St., in Lumberton, indefinitely closed on Dec. 13 after the operator’s contract ended.
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
ncconstructionnews.com
Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center
Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Century-old Lumberton ordinances discovered in museum basement
LUMBERTON — According to an article on the Robeson County History Museum’s website written by museum volunteer Scott Bigelow, the
YAHOO!
'Life was taken away so quickly': Arrest made in Cumberland County deputy's traffic death
Editor's note: This is an updated version of the original story. The State Highway Patrol clarified Friday afternoon that, despite the information in the charging document, a law enforcement K9 was not injured. A Linden man is charged with impaired driving and felony death by vehicle in the hit-and-run death...
North Carolina deputy killed after being hit by vehicle, suspect in custody
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy has died after being hit by a car during a robbery investigation, according to reports from WTVD. WTVD said the incident occurred just after 2:45 a.m. on Gillespie Street on Highway 301 in Fayetteville. The deputy was investigating a robbery at...
Celebration raises almost $90,000
LUMBERTON — The 10th Annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration, that took place on Oct
