ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Knight sworn in as new chief deputy

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy in office. Bryan “BJ” Knight was sworn in as the SCSO’s new chief deputy on Monday after it was recently announced that former Chief Travis Harper was going back into retirement. “Finding someone...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Lumberton High School students donate clothes, other items to kids in foster care

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Students at Lumberton High School stepped up in a big way for kids in foster care, by donating over 3,000 pieces of clothing and other items. “I’ve been here 10 years now and every year we do a project where we have the whole school come together with one focus, helping the community,” said Adrian Hammonds, school counselor.
LUMBERTON, NC
bladenonline.com

CORRECTED: Contract Applications Sought to Operate Robeson County License Plate Agency

RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a Commissioned Contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 3467 Lackey St., in Lumberton, indefinitely closed on Dec. 13 after the operator’s contract ended.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center

Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy