Kentucky State

Westloaded

Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Beshear proclaims this week Peer Support Appreciation week

Gov. Beshear has signed a proclamation stating that Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 is officially Peer Support Appreciation Week. Beshear proclaims this week Peer Support Appreciation …. Gov. Beshear has signed a proclamation stating that Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 is officially Peer Support Appreciation Week. Dec. 16: Dark chocolate,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wkms.org

Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach

The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Four Kentuckians receive the Gift of Heat from Fayette Heating and Air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentuckians had Christmas come early this year. Fayette Heating and Air gave out HVAC systems for their Gift of Heat event Thursday morning. Each of the four people nominated hoped that they would be the ones to win the new HVAC system, but none of them expected that they would all be winners.
KENTUCKY STATE
lafayettetimes.org

Best Christmas Activities in Kentucky

In Kentucky, December can be very festive because of the holidays. There are many things to see around Lexington and nearby areas. Here is a list of some of the best things to do around Kentucky during the most wonderful time of the year. Ice skating at Triangle Park:. Ice...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Lawmakers grill KY juvenile justice leaders over detention center problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A series of troubleshooter investigations have exposed the dangerous understaffing inside of Kentucky’s Juvenile Detention Centers, putting staff and kids at risk. The state shut down Jefferson County’s regional detention center after it failed a fire safety inspection. Reforms were promised following a riot...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes in Kentucky’s laws mean that people will be paying more for many services starting January 1. House Bill 8, which became law after the General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto, adds 35 different categories of services that will be subject to the state’s sales and use tax starting at the beginning of the year.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. house Democrats elect new leadership

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus held their leadership elections on Friday, and a 20-year veteran of that chamber who represents Frankfort was chosen to serve as the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, a retired history teacher from Frankfort High School, was selected to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus

Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear makes changes to KY juvenile justice facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday Governor Beshear and state officials made changes to the juvenile justice facilities in the state. According to the release, male juveniles will be housed in separate centers based on their offenses and their potential for violent or disruptive behavior. Violent offenders will be housed...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Bourbon is big business in Kentucky

Bourbon is big business in Kentucky — that’s according to recent info from the governor’s office that shows the industry grew by more than $2.1 billion and produced around 700 jobs in 2022. Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the industry’s continued success Thursday as he joined state officials...
KENTUCKY STATE
beckersdental.com

Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion

A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
LIVERMORE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. bourbon, spirits industry sees best year for growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky saw it’s best year for signature bourbon and spirits industry growth in 2022. There was more than $2.1 billion in new investments and about 700 new jobs over the year for Kentuckians, according to a release from the Office of Gov. Andy Beshear. Louisville-based...
KENTUCKY STATE

