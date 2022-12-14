The note is written on Frank Sinatra’s personal stationery and inscribed with the words, “Count – Swing, you mother! Ol’ Blue Eyes.’’. It’s one of nearly 1,000 artifact belonging to jazz giant William J. “Count” Basie and housed at the Dana Library at Rutgers–Newark, home to the Institute of Jazz Studies, the world’s largest and most comprehensive archive of jazz and jazz-related materials. This month, all papers from the Basie collection became available online for researchers and the public. More material, including digitized images of family scrapbooks, will be added next year. The archives can be found through the Rutgers University Library system at libraries.rutgers.edu/basie.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO