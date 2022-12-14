ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

#10 Arkansas Bounces Bradley, 76-57

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points with four steals to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley Saturday for the Razorbacks' annual trip to North Little Rock and Simmons Bank Arena. A crowd of 16,675 marked the second-largest attended...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Game story: No. 10 Arkansas hammers Bradley, 76-57, in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are making a habit of exorcising their December demons. The Hoop Hogs avenged last season's loss against a mid-major opponent in their annual game played in central Arkansas by turning unranked mid-major Bradley over and inside-out, 76-57, on Saturday in front of 16,675 fans at Simmons Bank Arena. That attendance figure was announced as the second-largest crowd ever at the venue for a basketball game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Isaiah Nichols leaving Arkansas, entering portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Nichols signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2018 out of Springdale High School. He started all 12 games during the regular season. He finished with 16 tackles, one for loss and two quarterback hurries in 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas takes down Bradley in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heading into Saturday's game against Bradley, the No. 10 Arkansas men's basketball team had a 12-10 record at Simmons Bank Arena. However, against Bradley, the Razorbacks didn't look like the team that's struggled in North Little Rock for years past. Arkansas won its sixth...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
hogville.net

No. 21 Arkansas moves to 13-0 with road win at No. 16 Creighton

After a few shaky minutes on the road in the first half Saturday afternoon at No. 16 Creighton, Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors did something unusual for him and his No. 21 unbeaten team. That was call a first-half timeout, which seem to settle his squad down as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas hiring UCF’s Travis Williams

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hiring UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to replace Barry Odom. Williams was the defensive coordinator for Gus Malzahn the past two seasons after previously coaching with him at Auburn. Williams was co-defensive coordinator while coaching the linebackers at Auburn in 2019-20. He was a defensive analyst with Auburn from 2014-16 before being promoted to linebackers in 2016-18. He coached linebackers at Miami in 2021 before being hired by Malzahn on Feb. 17, 2021.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Razorbacks Ready to Exorcise Ghosts of NLR Games Past vs Bradley

Nick Smith Jr. has never played in Simmons Bank Arena, but having grown up in central Arkansas, he's seen the Razorbacks play in the venue several times. Now playing for them, the freshman phenom will try to help No. 10 Arkansas basketball get a different result in Saturday's matchup against Bradley than when he went as a fan.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Fort Smith man wins big on scratch-off ticket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith had a life-changing trip to the E-Z Mart off 8401 Highway 271 South on Tuesday. Folks bought a $20 200x The Money scratch-off ticket, scratched it while still in the store and won $500,000. He said he wasn't convinced he...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled

HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
BENTONVILLE, AR

