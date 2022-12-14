Read full article on original website
Razorbacks recruiting: Arkansas offers go out to two 2024 5-star prospects; updates on 2023, 2024, and 2025 Hoop Hog targets
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks’ coaching staff apparently did not want their bus ride down from Fayetteville to Little Rock for a weekend game in central Arkansas to be idle time, so they reached out via phone calls to two known class of 2024 5-star Hog targets to extend scholarship offers on Friday.
#10 Arkansas Bounces Bradley, 76-57
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points with four steals to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley Saturday for the Razorbacks’ annual trip to North Little Rock and Simmons Bank Arena. A crowd of 16,675 marked the second-largest attended...
Game story: No. 10 Arkansas hammers Bradley, 76-57, in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are making a habit of exorcising their December demons. The Hoop Hogs avenged last season’s loss against a mid-major opponent in their annual game played in central Arkansas by turning unranked mid-major Bradley over and inside-out, 76-57, on Saturday in front of 16,675 fans at Simmons Bank Arena. That attendance figure was announced as the second-largest crowd ever at the venue for a basketball game.
Live Blog: No Problem for Change for Hogs in North Little Rock
Rest of Arkansas gets chance to see Razorback basketball in person
Isaiah Nichols leaving Arkansas, entering portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Nichols signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2018 out of Springdale High School. He started all 12 games during the regular season. He finished with 16 tackles, one for loss and two quarterback hurries in 2022.
Arkansas takes down Bradley in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heading into Saturday's game against Bradley, the No. 10 Arkansas men's basketball team had a 12-10 record at Simmons Bank Arena. However, against Bradley, the Razorbacks didn't look like the team that's struggled in North Little Rock for years past. Arkansas won its sixth...
No. 21 Arkansas moves to 13-0 with road win at No. 16 Creighton
After a few shaky minutes on the road in the first half Saturday afternoon at No. 16 Creighton, Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors did something unusual for him and his No. 21 unbeaten team. That was call a first-half timeout, which seem to settle his squad down as...
Liberty Bowl gives younger Hogs opportunities
Arkansas will count on several new faces in Liberty Bowl
Hogs’ Sam Pittman's Best Comparison Ever for Transfer Portal
Message is definitely accurate and, surprisingly, so is the response when players leave.
Arkansas hiring UCF’s Travis Williams
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hiring UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to replace Barry Odom. Williams was the defensive coordinator for Gus Malzahn the past two seasons after previously coaching with him at Auburn. Williams was co-defensive coordinator while coaching the linebackers at Auburn in 2019-20. He was a defensive analyst with Auburn from 2014-16 before being promoted to linebackers in 2016-18. He coached linebackers at Miami in 2021 before being hired by Malzahn on Feb. 17, 2021.
Razorbacks Ready to Exorcise Ghosts of NLR Games Past vs Bradley
Nick Smith Jr. has never played in Simmons Bank Arena, but having grown up in central Arkansas, he’s seen the Razorbacks play in the venue several times. Now playing for them, the freshman phenom will try to help No. 10 Arkansas basketball get a different result in Saturday’s matchup against Bradley than when he went as a fan.
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas-Bradley preview; scouting the Braves; SEC honors and ranks; UA’s NET breakdown
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are in much better shape while sporting the exact same win-loss record they had this time last year with their annual game in central Arkansas fast-approaching, but history has shown that Hoop Hog games played at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are no simple task.
Bryant QB Gideon Motes shines in state final after rehab to devastating shoulder injury
See how Bryant quarterback Gideon Motes overcame a potentially season-ending shoulder injury, beating the recovery time to return and earn state final MVP honors.
Arkansas vs. Bradley: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Bradley Braves will take on the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Bradley came out on top in a nail-biter against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars last week, sneaking past 56-54. The...
Chicago’s Whitney Young runs away from Fayetteville in HoopHall Invitational
By Steve Andrews | Photos by Scott Miller BENTONVILLE – Whitney Young (Chicago) had to play with heavy hearts Thursday when the Dolphins took the court in a 64-49 win over Fayetteville in the HoopHall South Invitational. Earlier in the day, one of their starters came down with a stomach ...
Semi-truck rollover blocks traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
A semi-truck rollover accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville.
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.
Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
NWA lawyer named President of Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board
A Washington County lawyer has been named President of the 2023 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board of Directors.
Fort Smith man wins big on scratch-off ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith had a life-changing trip to the E-Z Mart off 8401 Highway 271 South on Tuesday. Folks bought a $20 200x The Money scratch-off ticket, scratched it while still in the store and won $500,000. He said he wasn't convinced he...
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
