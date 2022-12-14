Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it releases its contingency plans with coronavirus cases ticking upward this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household through covidtests.gov starting...
Columbia Missourian
Congress should act now to extend child tax credits for families
The recent article “Food prices remain stubbornly high as inflation cools. Here’s why” reminds us that many hard-working Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet. Food is a basic necessity, but for millions of Americans, it is a huge hardship on top of paying for...
