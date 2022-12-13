Read full article on original website
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
WRDW-TV
Ossoff bill on veteran benefits gets final congressional OK
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia’s veterans access their service benefits passed the U.S. Senate and heads to the president’s desk to become law. The bipartisan bill will help clear the backlog of veterans’ records requests necessary to access the service benefits...
WRDW-TV
SC senator files bill that would allow colleges to pay D1 athletes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill filed by South Carolina State Senator Marlon Kimpson from Charleston would provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. The bill also aims to have one-time graduation payouts for those student-athletes. The athletes will have to maintain a minimum 2.0...
WRDW-TV
Ga. nonprofit gets $215,000 to improve children’s education
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reach Out and Read has announced a $215,000 two-year grant from CareSource to improve health, equity, and education outcomes for young children and their families in Georgia. The nonprofit has six local program sites that offer books to children during health visits. BY THE NUMBERS. In...
