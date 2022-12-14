ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)

In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Orsted (DOGEF)

In a report released today, Javier Garrido from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Orsted (DOGEF – Research Report), with a price target of DKK920.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $92.14. According to TipRanks, Garrido is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and...
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte reiterated a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences (CSTL – Research Report) on December 13 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $24.69. According to TipRanks, Ramsey Schulte is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)

In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.93. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as CDL Hospitality...
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock

Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.69. According to TipRanks, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average...
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for UDR (UDR)

In a report released on December 14, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UDR (UDR – Research Report), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $39.12. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return of...
Snap (SNAP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 42.32% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet Class A, and Snap.
UBS Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

UBS analyst Ashwani Verma maintained a Hold rating on Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares opened today at $41.41. Verma covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cytokinetics, Horizon Therapeutics, and Viatris. According to TipRanks, Verma...
Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $100.19. According to TipRanks, Elkott is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1%...
3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact,...
TransAlta (TAC) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares opened today at $9.65. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TransAlta, and Northland Power....
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on Steel Dynamics (STLD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares opened today at $99.00. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Steel Dynamics, Nucor, and United States...
JonesTrading Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.26. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mirati Therapeutics, Curis, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics. According to...
Prologis (PLD) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Prologis (PLD – Research Report), with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares opened today at $115.25. Kamdem covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Welltower, Extra Space Storage, and...

