The Colony, TX

Southlake Style

Must-See Custom-Built Home In Premier Fort Worth Neighborhood

Custom built by M The Builders in Fort Worth's premier neighborhood of Montrachet, featuring over 50 acres of green space with hiking and biking trails, guarded entry and a community pool and amenity center. Come see this fabulous home with a chef's kitchen featuring a 48-inch gas range. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room, which has a 16-inch sliding glass door access to outdoor living with an outdoor fireplace laid out perfectly for entertaining or homework with kids. The front study closes off for privacy when working from home, making the perfect Zoom room or formal dining. Private Schools - All Saints' Episcopal is less than 2 miles away and visible from the neighborhood. Fort Worth Country Day, Southwest Christian and Trinity Valley are all less than 9 miles away. Certified Master Builder.
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Custom Home in Westlake Texas Offering Glorious Pool and Backyard Views For Dream Living Hits The Market For $3.995 Million

1836 Broken Bend Dr Home in Westlake, Texas for Sale. 1836 Broken Bend Dr, Westlake, Texas brings to the owner all high end and modern amenities for both entertaining and normal living that will make you stop and stare. This Home in Westlake offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,908 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1836 Broken Bend Dr, please contact Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 817 481 5882) and Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817 718 1242) at Ebby Halliday Realtors for full support and perfect service.
WESTLAKE, TX
advocatemag.com

Coffee Company closes in Lakewood after 40 years

Coffee Company, a longtime coffee wholesaler in Lakewood, has closed after 40 more than years in business. The local business, which opened in 1971, sold loose-leaf tea, produce, Lakewood Chocolates and European goods as well as roasted coffee beans. A note was shared on the company’s website: “After more than...
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

New mixed-use development in Grand Prairie signs anchor tenant Bass Pro Shops

A Land Fund, a joint venture between the Dallas-based office of Trez Capital and Charlie Anderson, announced the closing of its second anchor tenant, Bass Pro Shops in its new development, Mayfield Groves in Grand Prairie. Only three pad sites for restaurant/retail tenants remain in this 50-acre mixed- use development with 530 multifamily units located on the 161 Tollway and Forum Drive. In September, the development closed on another anchor tenant with the signing of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, the family entertainment venue’s second location in North Texas. The property sits adjacent to the 290,000-square-foot IKEA that opened in 2017, and this area continues to experience major growth – a third anchor BigShots Golf®, a tech‐driven entertainment and culinary experience majority owned by Invited that offers approachable virtual golf games, entertainment activities and elevated food, is building its eighth facility and third in Texas to open on the land immediately adjacent to Mayfield Groves.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market

In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
PLANO, TX
fwtx.com

Rise and Grind Fort Worth, a New Coffee Drive-thru Will Be Opening Soon

A coffee chain that thrives on making your coffee order a fun, mind-blowing experience is all set to open its 39th location here in Fort Worth. Seven (7) Brew is setting up to begin its Texas-wide expansion, starting with a location on 5001 N Tarrant Parkway. This drive-thru style coffee concept prides itself on quick service and the quality of its hand-crafted beverages.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Interlochen Lights 2022: a Christmas tradition 40 years and counting

ARLINGTON, Texas — As the Interlochen Holiday lights begin their 40th year on Friday night, Ralph and Alice Sobel will be ready. Partly because Ralph is the Interlochen Estates HOA president, and because they’ve had 27 years of experience keeping up with the Joneses and making sure their front yard is up to Interlochen Christmas standards.
ARLINGTON, TX
DFWChild

5 Can’t-Miss Christmas Events

Christmas traditions do so much for connecting our families across the generations, like huddling together to watch your town’s official tree lighting or taking the kids to see Santa. Whether you’re looking to keep old traditions going or shake things up by starting new ones this year, you’ll find many local opportunities for family fun experiences both on our calendar and here below in our list of my top five favorite Christmas events in Dallas-Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Where To Get Holiday Meals In Frisco, Texas

Cooking a holiday feast takes time and energy. Thankfully there are a wide variety of eateries in Frisco that will do all the work for us. Make sure to get reservations now before the tables fill up. 85C Bakery Cafe. 9292 Warren Pkwy Ste 300 Frisco TX, 75035 | 85cbakerycafe.com.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Dreamy Lock-And-Leave Condo Lists at Southlake’s Parkview Residences

Searching in Southlake for your dream Dallas home? If that’s the case, you’re in luck with this new listing brought to market by Dona Robinson of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Offering you a low maintenance yet highly elegant and lively lifestyle, you won’t regret making this condo in the luxe Parkview Residences your next address.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cracked & Crepe to serve crepes, chicken fried steak in east Frisco

Cracked & Crepe is set to open Dec. 19. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Cracked & Crepe is set to hold its grand opening Dec. 19 at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 107, in Frisco. The “modern yet traditional” restaurant will offer crepes, pancakes and omelets as well as burgers, paninis and Southern meals, such as chicken fried steak. Cracked & Crepe will offer customizable skillet and griddle meals and will also offer espresso beverages and noncaffeinated drinks. 469-200-5032.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

