Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Southlake Style
Must-See Custom-Built Home In Premier Fort Worth Neighborhood
Custom built by M The Builders in Fort Worth's premier neighborhood of Montrachet, featuring over 50 acres of green space with hiking and biking trails, guarded entry and a community pool and amenity center. Come see this fabulous home with a chef's kitchen featuring a 48-inch gas range. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room, which has a 16-inch sliding glass door access to outdoor living with an outdoor fireplace laid out perfectly for entertaining or homework with kids. The front study closes off for privacy when working from home, making the perfect Zoom room or formal dining. Private Schools - All Saints' Episcopal is less than 2 miles away and visible from the neighborhood. Fort Worth Country Day, Southwest Christian and Trinity Valley are all less than 9 miles away. Certified Master Builder.
Need a new Sunday Funday spot? This Fort Worth food and drink stop is a multi-leveled experience
Adults need somewhere to unleash their inner kid. The people behind Pour Decisions in Fort Worth created a 21-year-old and up playground that doubles as a gameday paradise.
CW33 NewsFix
The Texas State Fair may be over but you can get the ‘fairground’ feel at this Dallas coffee shop
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are in need of a little pick me up this next place may be just what you’re looking for. It’s called Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea and the name isn’t just a cool and catchy title. It truly encapsulates what this local coffee spot is all about.
Where to find the best holiday light displays around Fort Worth
A list of the best holiday light displays around Fort Worth, featuring drive-thru displays and walkable events.
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Custom Home in Westlake Texas Offering Glorious Pool and Backyard Views For Dream Living Hits The Market For $3.995 Million
1836 Broken Bend Dr Home in Westlake, Texas for Sale. 1836 Broken Bend Dr, Westlake, Texas brings to the owner all high end and modern amenities for both entertaining and normal living that will make you stop and stare. This Home in Westlake offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,908 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1836 Broken Bend Dr, please contact Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 817 481 5882) and Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817 718 1242) at Ebby Halliday Realtors for full support and perfect service.
CandysDirt.com
This Robert Tabak-Designed Oak Cliff Original Has Me Flipping My Word-of-The-Day Calendar
Let’s talk about Robert Tabak. He’s a design architect with over 30 years of experience. He started in hospitality and commercial design and has more recently moved into residential. Tabak has found a niche designing high-end single family attached homes which is the luxury way to say “duplex.”...
advocatemag.com
Coffee Company closes in Lakewood after 40 years
Coffee Company, a longtime coffee wholesaler in Lakewood, has closed after 40 more than years in business. The local business, which opened in 1971, sold loose-leaf tea, produce, Lakewood Chocolates and European goods as well as roasted coffee beans. A note was shared on the company’s website: “After more than...
rejournals.com
New mixed-use development in Grand Prairie signs anchor tenant Bass Pro Shops
A Land Fund, a joint venture between the Dallas-based office of Trez Capital and Charlie Anderson, announced the closing of its second anchor tenant, Bass Pro Shops in its new development, Mayfield Groves in Grand Prairie. Only three pad sites for restaurant/retail tenants remain in this 50-acre mixed- use development with 530 multifamily units located on the 161 Tollway and Forum Drive. In September, the development closed on another anchor tenant with the signing of Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, the family entertainment venue’s second location in North Texas. The property sits adjacent to the 290,000-square-foot IKEA that opened in 2017, and this area continues to experience major growth – a third anchor BigShots Golf®, a tech‐driven entertainment and culinary experience majority owned by Invited that offers approachable virtual golf games, entertainment activities and elevated food, is building its eighth facility and third in Texas to open on the land immediately adjacent to Mayfield Groves.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market
In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
Dallas Observer
New Restaurants: Add LORO Addison, Olivella's Deli and Double D's to Your List, with More to Come
Santa and his posse of hoofed aviators aren't the only ones busy this December. Restaurateurs around North Texas continue to create new spaces where we can expand our waistlines. There's been a spate of recent news on openings. Here are some we're most excited about:. Open Now. LORO. 1499 Montfort...
fwtx.com
Rise and Grind Fort Worth, a New Coffee Drive-thru Will Be Opening Soon
A coffee chain that thrives on making your coffee order a fun, mind-blowing experience is all set to open its 39th location here in Fort Worth. Seven (7) Brew is setting up to begin its Texas-wide expansion, starting with a location on 5001 N Tarrant Parkway. This drive-thru style coffee concept prides itself on quick service and the quality of its hand-crafted beverages.
Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center participating in Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event, Dec. 17-18
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center is participating in the Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event this Saturday and Sunday, December 17-18, 2022. During the event, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, all pet adoption fees will be waived.
WFAA
Interlochen Lights 2022: a Christmas tradition 40 years and counting
ARLINGTON, Texas — As the Interlochen Holiday lights begin their 40th year on Friday night, Ralph and Alice Sobel will be ready. Partly because Ralph is the Interlochen Estates HOA president, and because they’ve had 27 years of experience keeping up with the Joneses and making sure their front yard is up to Interlochen Christmas standards.
5 Can’t-Miss Christmas Events
Christmas traditions do so much for connecting our families across the generations, like huddling together to watch your town’s official tree lighting or taking the kids to see Santa. Whether you’re looking to keep old traditions going or shake things up by starting new ones this year, you’ll find many local opportunities for family fun experiences both on our calendar and here below in our list of my top five favorite Christmas events in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Where To Get Holiday Meals In Frisco, Texas
Cooking a holiday feast takes time and energy. Thankfully there are a wide variety of eateries in Frisco that will do all the work for us. Make sure to get reservations now before the tables fill up. 85C Bakery Cafe. 9292 Warren Pkwy Ste 300 Frisco TX, 75035 | 85cbakerycafe.com.
CandysDirt.com
A Dreamy Lock-And-Leave Condo Lists at Southlake’s Parkview Residences
Searching in Southlake for your dream Dallas home? If that’s the case, you’re in luck with this new listing brought to market by Dona Robinson of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Offering you a low maintenance yet highly elegant and lively lifestyle, you won’t regret making this condo in the luxe Parkview Residences your next address.
Cracked & Crepe to serve crepes, chicken fried steak in east Frisco
Cracked & Crepe is set to open Dec. 19. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Cracked & Crepe is set to hold its grand opening Dec. 19 at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 107, in Frisco. The “modern yet traditional” restaurant will offer crepes, pancakes and omelets as well as burgers, paninis and Southern meals, such as chicken fried steak. Cracked & Crepe will offer customizable skillet and griddle meals and will also offer espresso beverages and noncaffeinated drinks. 469-200-5032.
Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Dogs May Be Euthanized if Fort Worth Shelter Can't Find Foster Homes
The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is looking for 150 foster families for dogs this holiday season. The goal is to find fosters for the medium and large dogs because they can't use outdoor runs at the animal shelter to house the animals during the cold snap coming this week.
Comments / 0