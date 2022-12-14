ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Jacksonville Man Sentenced In Tyler, TX Daiquiri Shooting Death

An Update To A Story That Shocked East Texas In The Summer Of 2021. 46-year-old Tylsha Brown was in Tyler visiting with family and friends from Katy, TX to celebrate her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Hwy. when a gunfight broke out on the night of June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, Brown would lose her life as an innocent bystander. One of the men believed to have been shooting that night has now received his punishment.
TYLER, TX
The 2022 Google Trends for Tyler, Texas Are Very Unusual

We’ve almost made it to the end of another year; it’s had its ups and downs, but we’ve all managed to make it through the chaos. At the end of the year Google always puts together a list of some of the top trends in your area and this year the results are very strange. Which is why I had to share with you the 2022 Google trends for Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store

Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
KILGORE, TX
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023

If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
TYLER, TX
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
Former Smith County, TX Constable Found Guilty Of Theft

The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris ended Thursday evening in the 241st District Court with the Jury finding him Guilty. Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021 for the alleged January 2021 theft during an eviction. The trial began on Tuesday and the state rested its case on Wednesday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Tyler, TX
