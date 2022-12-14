Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is the Winter Solstice Celebrated as a ‘Pagan’ Holiday in East Texas?
Winter IS coming to Tyler and Longview, Texas. Specifically on December 21, 2022--otherwise known as the winter solstice. It will be the longest night of the year, as it always is. Usually, the winter solstice is mentioned in passing or you may have noticed it on your calendar from time...
Jacksonville Man Sentenced In Tyler, TX Daiquiri Shooting Death
An Update To A Story That Shocked East Texas In The Summer Of 2021. 46-year-old Tylsha Brown was in Tyler visiting with family and friends from Katy, TX to celebrate her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Hwy. when a gunfight broke out on the night of June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, Brown would lose her life as an innocent bystander. One of the men believed to have been shooting that night has now received his punishment.
The 2022 Google Trends for Tyler, Texas Are Very Unusual
We’ve almost made it to the end of another year; it’s had its ups and downs, but we’ve all managed to make it through the chaos. At the end of the year Google always puts together a list of some of the top trends in your area and this year the results are very strange. Which is why I had to share with you the 2022 Google trends for Tyler, Texas.
Food Love: This is the Italian Dish You Need Today in Tyler, TX
Um, y'all? I found the Italian dish you need to have today--or tomorrow--for lunch or dinner in Tyler, Texas. Seriously, how on earth did I forget how much I love this iconic dish from one of ou Tyler, TX Italian Restaurants? Well, I'll have to remember not to make that mistake again.
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
The Oldest Working DQ is Right Here in East Texas. Guess Which City?
Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here at home in East Texas?. I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look you'd never be able to tell necessarily.
A Popular Burrito Restaurant to Add a Second Location, in South Tyler
If you live in Flint, Bullard, or the South Tyler, TX area, we've got some great news for your burrito cravings. Soon you'll no longer have to drive all the way down Broadway to the Loop to get your fix. Made with Real Ingredients. For Real Food. For Real Actions....
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
Former Smith County, TX Constable Sentenced To Probation For Theft
The Saga Of A Former Smith County Constable Convicted Of Theft By A Jury Last Week Has Reached Its Ending. After spending five months in jail, Curtis Traylor-Harris will get the opportunity to spend the holidays at home and begin to rebuild his life after a Smith County jury sentenced him to 5 years probation on Monday according to KETK.
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
Former Smith County, TX Constable Found Guilty Of Theft
The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris ended Thursday evening in the 241st District Court with the Jury finding him Guilty. Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021 for the alleged January 2021 theft during an eviction. The trial began on Tuesday and the state rested its case on Wednesday.
