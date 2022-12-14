ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut DCP News: Delivery Extension for Jan./Feb. 2023

RE: Delivery Extension Approved for January 2023 and February 2023. The Department received a written request filed by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut, Inc. requesting permission to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in January 2023 through Friday, February 3, 2023, and to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in February 2023 through Friday, March 3, 2023.
Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut

When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
Is a front license plate required in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – With holiday traveling taking place, you may see some vehicles traveling through Connecticut without a front license plate. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Connecticut law, cars registered in Connecticut must have a front and rear license plate. If you are found to […]
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
Connecticut Businesses Power Artemis I Mission

A new era of space exploration is underway, and dozens of Connecticut businesses are powering the next generation of NASA missions. NASA’s Artemis I mission, sending an unmanned Orion spacecraft around the moon, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, Dec. 11 after a successful 25 days of space exploration.
Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness

(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
New Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner announced

(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new commissioner in his administration. This time the new appointee will take over the steering wheel at the Department of Motor Vehicles. This comes as the current Commissioner is retiring. Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera is being promoted and says standards have been raised and will continue to […]
Education Reform Now CT touts benefits of Right to Read Act

Some public schools in the state have stated they are going to be seeking a waiver to the Right to Read Act. Still, Amy Dowell, director of Education Reform Now's Connecticut chapter, said there are school districts that are embracing the changes. "There are some superintendents who have been vocally...
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut

The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
