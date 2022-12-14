Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
Some of CT's large retail spaces are filling up. What businesses follow in 2023?
It was a big deal for Danbury, when Duluth Trading opened its first Connecticut store across from the Danbury Fair mall, where Primark landed a few years before in its own initial build out in the United States. While Harbor Freight, Homesense, Floor & Decor and other retail concepts have...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut DCP News: Delivery Extension for Jan./Feb. 2023
RE: Delivery Extension Approved for January 2023 and February 2023. The Department received a written request filed by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut, Inc. requesting permission to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in January 2023 through Friday, February 3, 2023, and to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in February 2023 through Friday, March 3, 2023.
macaronikid.com
Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut
When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
MAP: Eviction filings by Connecticut town
Most eviction filings in CT are in cities such as Hartford and New Haven. See how many evictions were filed in your town from 2017-2021 here.
Is a front license plate required in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – With holiday traveling taking place, you may see some vehicles traveling through Connecticut without a front license plate. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Connecticut law, cars registered in Connecticut must have a front and rear license plate. If you are found to […]
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
Semester winds down at CSCU while Grinches steal educational opportunities
Let's show the Grinches what it means to educate and care for students. Let's stop all this unnecessary cutting and let's secure the future for Connecticut's youngest generation through increased investment.
cbia.com
Connecticut Businesses Power Artemis I Mission
A new era of space exploration is underway, and dozens of Connecticut businesses are powering the next generation of NASA missions. NASA’s Artemis I mission, sending an unmanned Orion spacecraft around the moon, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, Dec. 11 after a successful 25 days of space exploration.
Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness
(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
New Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner announced
(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new commissioner in his administration. This time the new appointee will take over the steering wheel at the Department of Motor Vehicles. This comes as the current Commissioner is retiring. Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera is being promoted and says standards have been raised and will continue to […]
milfordmirror.com
Education Reform Now CT touts benefits of Right to Read Act
Some public schools in the state have stated they are going to be seeking a waiver to the Right to Read Act. Still, Amy Dowell, director of Education Reform Now's Connecticut chapter, said there are school districts that are embracing the changes. "There are some superintendents who have been vocally...
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
'We’re at a precipice' child advocate says as Connecticut's child tax rebate is set to end
There’s growing concern about the future of children across Connecticut. That’s according to the gathered advocates and the Connecticut speaker of the House, Matthew Ritter, at the annual Voices for Children State Budget Forum. In May of 2022, Connecticut funded the first ever state-level child tax rebate, allocating...
Washington man sentenced 2 years for threatening Black shoppers
EVERETT, Wash. — A suburban Seattle man was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison for threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states. Joey George of Lynnwood pleaded guilty in November to making interstate threats and the...
Could the first income tax cut in Connecticut in 30 years come in 2023?
(WTNH) – When lawmakers go back to the Capitol in January, their focus will be on the governor’s new budget proposal. Lamont reportedly is considering a middle-class income tax cut. It looks like he has support from both parties. Could the first income tax cut in 30 years come this year? “The governor and I […]
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Here are Connecticut's 2022 criminal justice system trends
In Connecticut, violent crime declined between 2020 and 2021 according to statistics released on Thursday by the state’s Office of Policy and Management. The reduction in overall crime, and violent crime in particular, continues a downward trend that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marc Pelka, an undersecretary at OPM.
