Kevin Law, chair of the Stony Brook Council, presented the award following passage of a resolution by the full Council. “Steve Englebright has always been one of Long Island’s strongest proponents in the areas of the environment and higher education,” Law said. “My association with Assemblyman Englebright has always been a rewarding experience and we share a passion for Stony Brook and the advancement of its role in forging Long Island’s growth.”

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO