Clarksville, TN

Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary

A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Pedestrian hit, killed by intoxicated driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An unidentified male pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said the crash took place at around midnight in the 1100 block of Robinson Road. The pedestrian was in the northbound lane of Robinson...
NASHVILLE, TN
mjpdnews.org

Multiple Suspects Caught by Officers After Running from Tractor Supply Burglary-In-Progress

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three suspects were quickly apprehended after their active burglary was interrupted by officers this morning. One of the large items they were stealing, a go-cart, was a child’s Christmas gift that was paid for and waiting to be pick-up by the parents. Officers were alerted around 5:00 a.m. of an alarm activation at Tractor Supply at 14295 Lebanon Road, and they arrived to find the suspects actively burglarizing the store. Two suspects attempted to run away, but officers gave chase and apprehended both. One suspect, who hid in a nearby wooded area, was tracked by a Wilson County Sheriff K9 within moments of fleeing.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating

CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
CERULEAN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Struck By Her Own Vehicle In Oak Grove

A woman was ran over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning. Oak Grove Police say the woman was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike

In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 18, 2022. A scathing audit finds...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole a car that had a four-year-old child sitting in the backseat. Around 5:30 p.m., Metro Police said a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child int he backseat, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN

