fox17.com
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
WSMV
Pedestrian hit, killed by intoxicated driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An unidentified male pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said the crash took place at around midnight in the 1100 block of Robinson Road. The pedestrian was in the northbound lane of Robinson...
mjpdnews.org
Multiple Suspects Caught by Officers After Running from Tractor Supply Burglary-In-Progress
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three suspects were quickly apprehended after their active burglary was interrupted by officers this morning. One of the large items they were stealing, a go-cart, was a child’s Christmas gift that was paid for and waiting to be pick-up by the parents. Officers were alerted around 5:00 a.m. of an alarm activation at Tractor Supply at 14295 Lebanon Road, and they arrived to find the suspects actively burglarizing the store. Two suspects attempted to run away, but officers gave chase and apprehended both. One suspect, who hid in a nearby wooded area, was tracked by a Wilson County Sheriff K9 within moments of fleeing.
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Struck By Her Own Vehicle In Oak Grove
A woman was ran over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning. Oak Grove Police say the woman was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
WSMV
Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
WKRN
Multiple people hit by cars on Lebanon Pike
In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. In a matter of 12 hours, cars hit three people along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, one of whom died. This Week with Bob Mueller: December 18, 2022. A scathing audit finds...
WKRN
Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect arrested in Williamson County
A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County. Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect …. A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County. Multiple guns stolen from cars. Police...
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list turns himself in
A man wanted on 16 different outstanding warrants turned himself into the Metro Nashville Police Department on Monday.
Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Spring Hill
In Spring Hill, three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles one night alone.
Passenger dies following head-on crash along Dickerson Pike
Nashville authorities have released the identity of the woman who died two days after being involved in a two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at Interstate 65.
Search warrant executed for Oak Plains Academy after teen deaths
Montgomery County Sheriff's officials executed a search warrant Thursday of Oak Plains Academy after two teens died at the residential facility.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
Missing Hendersonville teenager found
Hendersonville police say Allanah Lawrence has been found.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Vehicle Break-Ins, Shoplifting and More during the Holiday Season
(Murfreesboro, TN) The holiday season is giving way to a number of crimes, with some of the most common cases worked by Murfreesboro Police being shoplifting, vehicle break-ins and domestic assault. There have been 406 reports filed in Murfreesboro over the past 76 days that cover the categories of shoplifting,...
WSMV
Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole a car that had a four-year-old child sitting in the backseat. Around 5:30 p.m., Metro Police said a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child int he backseat, according to police.
WSMV
Unpaid Clarksville urgent care employees reveal executive’s alleged fraudulent past
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered troubling information about an executive for an urgent care company that hasn’t paid employees in two months. Employees at the clinic in Clarksville uncovered why a government agency sued the executive for millions of dollars. At Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, patients...
