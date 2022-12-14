Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three suspects were quickly apprehended after their active burglary was interrupted by officers this morning. One of the large items they were stealing, a go-cart, was a child’s Christmas gift that was paid for and waiting to be pick-up by the parents. Officers were alerted around 5:00 a.m. of an alarm activation at Tractor Supply at 14295 Lebanon Road, and they arrived to find the suspects actively burglarizing the store. Two suspects attempted to run away, but officers gave chase and apprehended both. One suspect, who hid in a nearby wooded area, was tracked by a Wilson County Sheriff K9 within moments of fleeing.

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO