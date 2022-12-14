Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to structure fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on the 3000 block of Trout Meadows Saturday afternoon in Bozeman. Officials report smoke was coming from the building. NBC Montana contacted the Bozeman Fire Department and are waiting for a response. This article will be...
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responding to multiple false crash detection calls
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature. Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR called out to Idaho help find missing snowmobiler
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) was called out Saturday to help Fremont County Search & Rescue in Idaho find a lost snowmobiler. Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section, Big Sky Section, and the SAR Comms Team, in addition to Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to assist with the search just before 3:00 pm.
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
Revised Belgrade parking ordinance to begin January 4
The penalty will change to a civil penalty of $20 per infraction, plus administrative fees for delinquent payments.
montanasports.com
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'I haven't worked a 40-hour job in 30 years': Jason Wheeler leaves a community minded legacy at Central Valley Fire District
Central Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Jason Wheeler says that he's from another century. Technically true, but it is more of a rueful joke than an ancient standard. Wheeler, 52, is retiring Dec. 21 from the Central Valley Fire Department. He's put in a total of 27 years in the Belgrade community, counting 20 with the fire department and seven as a volunteer firefighter.
Never Again: 7 Bozeman Businesses That Closed in 2022
Bozeman is constantly changing, and sadly, some businesses closed permanently in 2022. We want to say goodbye to those businesses and thank them for serving Bozeman and the surrounding area. The cost of running a small business in Bozeman can be daunting. The price of commercial retail space is at...
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
Bobcats in FCS semifinal action: How to catch Saturday's game
The Montana State University Bobcats hit the road this week, traveling to Brookings, South Dakota for the FCS semifinal game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
Viruses causing Bozeman Health to fill up with patients
The Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is filling up with patients who are sick with Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Bozeman group pushing city leaders to change short-term rental laws
Housing is a big concern in Bozeman with limited supply and rising prices. One Bozeman group is pushing city commissioners to do something about short-term rentals.
Comments / 0