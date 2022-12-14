Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Dave Grohl Join Billie Eilish Onstage In LA
Right now, Billie Eilish is in the middle of a three-run show at her hometown arena, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, at the first of those shows, Eilish sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and brought out Labrinth for a couple of duets on songs from the Euphoria soundtrack. Last night, Eilish played her second Forum show. She sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” again, and she also brought out a pair of surprise guests.
Stereogum
DJ Earworm’s 2022 Mashup Melds Kate Bush, Kodak Black, And This Year’s Other Hits
At the end of every year, DJ Earworm, the Bay Area song-splicer born Jordan Roseman, combines dozens of current hits into a massive Girl Talk-esque mashup called “United State Of Pop.” This year’s installment is out today along with a video that stitches clips from each song’s visuals together. Because 2022 is a time when a 37-year-old song can emerge as a massive pop hit, this year’s mashup (subtitled “I Want Music”) includes Kate Bush’s immortal “Running Up That Hill.” There are also bits from Kodak Black, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Steve Lacy, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, Latto, Dazy (not that Dazy), and many more, which, regardless of how you feel about this assortment of artists, works as a pretty good time capsule where the pop charts are concerned. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Watch Palehound’s Ellen Kempner Rock Out With Tomberlin In Brooklyn
Tomberlin headlined Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn last night with an opening set from Palehound’s Ellen Kempner. Near the end of the show, Kempner jumped on stage to add extra guitar and vocal action to the last two songs on the setlist, “Stoned” and “Happy Accident.” She returned during the encore to assist on “idkwntht,” but video of that performance hasn’t surfaced, and I imagine it was much quieter than the pair of distortion-bombed ballads that made their way online. Looks like it was a rad show. Watch footage below.
Stereogum
Watch Lizzo Cover Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas” On SNL
Lizzo was the musical guest on last night’s Saturday Night Live, filling in as a replacement for Yeah Yeah Yeahs as Nick Zinner recovers from pneumonia. It was her third appearance on the show after her debut in 2019 and her stint pulling double duty this past spring. She...
Stereogum
Stream Your Old Droog’s New Project The Shining
New York rapper Your Old Droog remains one of the most relentlessly prolific forces on the underground. Before today, Droog had already released an insane number of projects in 2022: YOD Wave, Yod Stewart, Yodney Dangerfield, The Yodfather. Droog also teamed up with regular collaborator Tha God Fahim on Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream and with legendary producer Madlib on “The Return Of Sasquatch.” Today, Droog has released one more new record before the year ends.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Stereogum
Silversun Pickups – “Just Like Christmas” (Low Cover)
Silversun Pickups are the latest act to pay tribute to Low and late drummer-vocalist Mimi Parker, who died of ovarian cancer last month. Silversun Pickups, whose LP Physical Thrills came out in August, have shared a new cover of Low’s famous 1999 holiday track, “Just Like Christmas.” The song was produced by Butch Vig (who also produced Physical Thrills), and all proceeds will be donated to Union Gospel Mission, a charity of Low’s choice, in Mimi Parker’s name.
Stereogum
Johanna Warren – “Crown” (Kendrick Lamar Cover)
Kendrick Lamar usually is not the easiest artist to cover, and folk-rock mystic Johanna Warren is not the most obvious candidate to do it. But Warren has posted a solo piano cover of “Crown” from Kendrick’s recent 2xLP return Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, recorded at Gainesville bar and performance space the Bull. Given its piano-and-vocals foundation, the song lends itself pretty well to reinterpretation by Kendrick standards, and Warren makes the most of it, turning the closing refrain of “I can’t please everybody” into a piercing freakout. Hear her cover and the original below.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2022
Midway through 2022, it seemed like hip-hop was bland and headed for a disappointing year. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers confused people with its insularity and inherent selfishness. Gone were sweeping records about Black Americana; say hello to a record about choosing yourself in the midst of rising fascism and cataclysmic unhappiness. There wasn’t a DaBaby of the year, in other words, someone who was seemingly everywhere over the radio. Looking back at these past 12 months, nothing stands out, but there’s an abundance of quality. If there is a MVP of this year, it might be Baton Rouge’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again – the quantity-over-quality superstar whose fame comes from his music and also his sometimes bizarre antics.
Stereogum
The Alchemist – “Big Syke” (Feat. Meyhem Lauren & Boldy James)
The Alchemist has had a crazy busy year, notching up credits with the likes of MIKE and Wiki, Roc Marciano, Kendrick Lamar, and many, many more. Tomorrow, the producer is releasing a project called Sandwich, which combines two EPs he released back in 2018, Lunch Meat and Bread, and adds two new tracks to them.
Stereogum
Watch A Trailer For Casablanca Records Film Spinning Gold
Spinning Gold, a film about Neil Bogart and the rise of Casablanca Records, has been in development for more than a decade, but moves finally started being made last year when the cast was announced. It’s hitting theaters in March, and today the first trailer for the film has been released.
Stereogum
Stream Zack Fox’s New Wood Tip EP
Zack Fox, occasional rapper and extremely funny human being, has had a strange and unpredictable career. Fox arrived on the radar as a Twitter presence and then became a kind of viral rap star. Last year, he released his debut album Shut The Fuck Up Talking To Me, which had some real jams. In the past two years, Fox has also done great work in a recurring role on Abbott Elementary, the best sitcom on TV. And now Fox has a new EP that doesn’t sound anything like his previous music.
Stereogum
Here’s A Closer Look At Wilco’s Carpool Karaoke Episode
I miss the innocence I’ve known… those bygone days before Wilco participated in the standalone Carpool Karaoke TV series. I do not begrudge Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, and Glenn Kotche from accepting Tim Cook’s money, but man, the newly released promo shorts from Wilco’s episode look extremely goofy. In the promo footage, along with Nikki Glaser, the longest tenured half of the band engages in unbearable scripted comedy bits and sings “Heavy Metal Drummer” ad infinitum. Presumably other songs are featured in the episode, but I can’t yet confirm it. Again, Jeff Tweedy is a living legend who enough goodwill to burn on countless trifles like this without besmirching his legacy, but man, these clips are rough. See for yourself below.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Daisy Edgar-Jones Cast As Carole King In Beautiful Musical Film Adaptation
Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as Carole King in the film adaptation of Beautiful, the jukebox musical based on King’s life that ran on Broadway between 2014 and 2019. “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” King said in a statement to Variety. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”
Stereogum
Asake Shares Statement After Fans Critically Injured In London Crowd Crush
Last night, a number of people were injured in a crowd crush at a London show from the rising Afrobeats star Asake. Eight those people were hospitalized, four of them for critical injuries. Three remain in critical condition. The concert, at the O2 Academy Brixton, was ended early after a large crowd outside the venue attempted to force its way in.
Stereogum
The Weeknd – “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water sequel is out on Friday, December 16, and earlier in the month the Weeknd teased new music for the soundtrack. That hinting was only further solidified by the film’s producer Jon Landau, who posted a clip of himself and the Weeknd together with the caption, “As the Na’vi [the fictional language of the film] say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.” Today, the Weeknd has shared said new song that soundtracks the Avatar sequel. “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with the film’s composer, Simon Franglen. Check out “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below.
Stereogum
Dame Helen Mirren Plays Kendrick Lamar’s Therapist In The New “Count Me Out” Video
Kendrick Lamar continues to trickle out videos from this year’s behemoth Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The latest, for “Count Me Out,” features Dame Helen Mirren in the role of Kendrick’s therapist. She’s mostly tasked with staring thoughtfully and attentively while Kendrick raps the song from a piano bench, but she does get in some line readings early on as Kendrick works through his feelings. In the space between them, a series of intriguing images unfolds. Directed as usual by Kendrick and Dave Free, it’s a fitting accompaniment for an album that’s so invested in the concept of therapy. Watch below along with the recent “Rich Spirit” video.
Stereogum
PinkPantheress – “Take Me Home”
Breakout pop star PinkPantheress has combined her recent singles “Do You Miss Me?” and “Boy’s A Liar” into a new EP along with one more new song. “Take Me Home,” which also serves as the EP’s title track, as a fast-paced drum ‘n’ bass skitter with a wistful bedroom-pop tone — in other words, it’s directly within PinkPantheress’ wheelhouse. Listen below.
Stereogum
24kGoldn & Bandmanrill – “Checkers”
Here’s a weird combination! 24kGoldn is the Seattle sing-rapper who made the gigantic hit “Mood” in 2020 and who never really capitalized on that momentum. (24kGoldn was last seen on this site when someone used his arm in an art installation.) Bandmanrill, on the other had, is the surging young New Jersey rapper who combines drill with Jersey club and who was just a Stereogum Artist To Watch last month. Now they have a song together! Huh!
