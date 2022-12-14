Read full article on original website
Council approves rezoning, new hire
The Brooksville City Council unanimously approved the addition of a new staffer and a pair of rezoning proposals during their regular meeting on Dec. 5. During the meeting, Don Lacey presented the second reading of a plan to rezone more than 119 acres adjacent to the Southern Hills development from Hernando County Agricultural (AD) to a City of Brooksville Planned Development Residential (PDP-R) to allow for the development of 222 single-family detached homes and 72 townhomes.
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
CRHS senior named finalist for major Take Stock scholarship
A Crystal River High School senior was recently named finalist for the Take Stock in Children Leaders 4 Life Fellowship, which includes a scholarship for $40,000. Sophia Monsalve, a Pirate swimmer and biomedical science honors senior at the Academy of Health Careers CRHS, was selected out of 50 applicants in the Citrus County area.
The Other Guy l Citrus officials have a golden chance in front of them
Christmas came early for Citrus County on Thursday when transportation officials delivered the news: It is fully funding the completion of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 from State Road 44. It’s a big win for government officials and civic leaders who’ve been pushing for years to get state leaders...
Housing and retail plans for Crystal River old mall site provides more specifics
The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans along with a tentative timeline. Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, gave the Crystal River City Council an...
Bell promises responsible government, smart growth as Mayor of Brooksville.
Blake Bell promised the people of Brooksville smart growth and responsible municipal government as he presided over his first meeting as Mayor of the City of Brooksville during the Dec. 5 meeting of the Brooksville City Council (BCC). City council members unanimously chose Bell to fill the post vacated by former Mayor Pat Brayton. The Council also unanimously voted for David Bailey to serve as Vice Mayor.
MCBOCC will consider an application for a sand mine in Orange Springs
Dozens of residents in the tiny enclave of Orange Springs say a proposed sand mine, if approved, will forever ruin their community’s tranquil character, destroy crucial wildlife habitat and taint adjacent Orange Creek and nearby critical natural water resources. The Marion County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to...
Out the Window l Let’s join together and help one of Citrus County’s angels
There are some people who are all in. They get passionate about an endeavor and slowly become immersed in the mission.
Editorial l U.S. 41 widening to begin in 2023
A project about 30 years in the making is now showing signs of life. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a one-mile four-lane widening from U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee Trail bridge. The plan includes bike lanes and sidewalks as well as new traffic signals to be installed at the intersections of U.S. 41 and Montgomery Avenue and U.S. 41 and the Inverness Regional Mall. Additional improvements are discussed in more than a half dozen bullet points in the FDOT’s website. The website can be accessed at www.fdottampabay.com/projects/county/citrus.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses to hold Holiday Party
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will have their Holiday Party at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Lane, Inverness. The cost for lunch is $17. All are welcome to bring a $15 gift to exchange. Entertainment will be by country singer Wes St. Onge.
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry
A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center
Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
Resident shares thoughts on growth, traffic issues in SW Ocala
Along with this growth comes a lot of baggage. More cars, traffic congestion, more noise, disregard for speed limits, more reckless driving, less courtesy, and more pollution. There are no sidewalks on SW 103rd Street Road, from SW College Road to SW 49th Avenue, on both sides of the street. Also, no golf cart paths that would really help retirees to get around – by not using their cars to access local businesses, it would very much help in the reduction of traffic problems. Not that there isn’t any room to put a sidewalk and golf cart path – there is 28 feet of easement that can be utilized.
Ocala Electric Utilities may have to increase rates again
Electric utilities around Florida are poised to ring in the new year with rate hikes, and indications are that the Ocala Electric Utility may have to join those utilities in increasing their customers’ monthly bills. While no new rate increase has been announced, rates rose steadily this year and,...
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital to host wellness seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto. “Body in Motion” will feature a presentation from HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s physical therapy team. The seminar will focus on the benefits of exercise and how to keep motivated.
Dade City’s Gingerbread World brings out the best of this traditional holiday craft
With prizes of up to $500 for adults and $200 for children, the stakes are high for competitors entering submissions at Dade City’s Gingerbread World. The free annual event, hosted by the First Baptist Church of Dade City, draws the area’s top crafters and gingerbread house lovers. The exhibit of homes will be on display December 21 -23. More details about viewing times and contest rules are available at DCGingerbread.com.
A former Marion County employee faces 14 charges after being accused of illegally digging up artifacts
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 27 years Lonny Haynes was an employee with Marion County. He was arrested on Tuesday after Florida Fish and Wildlife said he used county equipment to illegally excavate and remove historical artifacts from Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area. “People have no respect for the...
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
