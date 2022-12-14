ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

hernandosun.com

Council approves rezoning, new hire

The Brooksville City Council unanimously approved the addition of a new staffer and a pair of rezoning proposals during their regular meeting on Dec. 5. During the meeting, Don Lacey presented the second reading of a plan to rezone more than 119 acres adjacent to the Southern Hills development from Hernando County Agricultural (AD) to a City of Brooksville Planned Development Residential (PDP-R) to allow for the development of 222 single-family detached homes and 72 townhomes.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CRHS senior named finalist for major Take Stock scholarship

A Crystal River High School senior was recently named finalist for the Take Stock in Children Leaders 4 Life Fellowship, which includes a scholarship for $40,000. Sophia Monsalve, a Pirate swimmer and biomedical science honors senior at the Academy of Health Careers CRHS, was selected out of 50 applicants in the Citrus County area.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Other Guy l Citrus officials have a golden chance in front of them

Christmas came early for Citrus County on Thursday when transportation officials delivered the news: It is fully funding the completion of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 from State Road 44. It’s a big win for government officials and civic leaders who’ve been pushing for years to get state leaders...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Bell promises responsible government, smart growth as Mayor of Brooksville.

Blake Bell promised the people of Brooksville smart growth and responsible municipal government as he presided over his first meeting as Mayor of the City of Brooksville during the Dec. 5 meeting of the Brooksville City Council (BCC). City council members unanimously chose Bell to fill the post vacated by former Mayor Pat Brayton. The Council also unanimously voted for David Bailey to serve as Vice Mayor.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l U.S. 41 widening to begin in 2023

A project about 30 years in the making is now showing signs of life. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a one-mile four-lane widening from U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee Trail bridge. The plan includes bike lanes and sidewalks as well as new traffic signals to be installed at the intersections of U.S. 41 and Montgomery Avenue and U.S. 41 and the Inverness Regional Mall. Additional improvements are discussed in more than a half dozen bullet points in the FDOT’s website. The website can be accessed at www.fdottampabay.com/projects/county/citrus.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses to hold Holiday Party

The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will have their Holiday Party at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Lane, Inverness. The cost for lunch is $17. All are welcome to bring a $15 gift to exchange. Entertainment will be by country singer Wes St. Onge.
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry

A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
THE VILLAGES, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center

Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident shares thoughts on growth, traffic issues in SW Ocala

Along with this growth comes a lot of baggage. More cars, traffic congestion, more noise, disregard for speed limits, more reckless driving, less courtesy, and more pollution. There are no sidewalks on SW 103rd Street Road, from SW College Road to SW 49th Avenue, on both sides of the street. Also, no golf cart paths that would really help retirees to get around – by not using their cars to access local businesses, it would very much help in the reduction of traffic problems. Not that there isn’t any room to put a sidewalk and golf cart path – there is 28 feet of easement that can be utilized.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Electric Utilities may have to increase rates again

Electric utilities around Florida are poised to ring in the new year with rate hikes, and indications are that the Ocala Electric Utility may have to join those utilities in increasing their customers’ monthly bills. While no new rate increase has been announced, rates rose steadily this year and,...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital to host wellness seminar

HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto. “Body in Motion” will feature a presentation from HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s physical therapy team. The seminar will focus on the benefits of exercise and how to keep motivated.
LECANTO, FL
wfla.com

Dade City’s Gingerbread World brings out the best of this traditional holiday craft

With prizes of up to $500 for adults and $200 for children, the stakes are high for competitors entering submissions at Dade City’s Gingerbread World. The free annual event, hosted by the First Baptist Church of Dade City, draws the area’s top crafters and gingerbread house lovers. The exhibit of homes will be on display December 21 -23. More details about viewing times and contest rules are available at DCGingerbread.com.
DADE CITY, FL

