WXIA 11 Alive
Extremely cold air arrives to north Georgia before busy holiday weekend
ATLANTA — It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures drop into the teens, but that streak could be broken next weekend as a big cold snap sweeps across the southeast. A big trough of cold air is expected to dig south into our region for...
wrwh.com
Bitterly Cold Air Forecast For Northeast Georgia
(Cleveland)- North Georgia is being warned that a bitterly cold air is heading our way. Don Strength, White County Deputy Emergency Management Agency Director said during a weather briefing today that officials say a bitterly cold air mass will impact the entire area between Thursday night and Christmas Day. Forecasters say a somewhat prolonged period, like 48 hours, of sub-freezing temperatures, is possible. Temperatures are expected to be 15 to 30F degrees below normal for this time of year.
accesswdun.com
GDOT to suspend lane closures in anticipation of holiday traffic
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend. The suspension will begin Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. and last until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. The suspension will also be in effect for New Year’s weekend beginning Saturday, December 31 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2 at 5 a.m.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: December 16, 2022
What part of Georgia do you think about if someone said, “Hey, let’s go trout fishing”? North Georgia, right? And, for the most part – that is correct. Georgia offers some great trout fishing opportunities in the northern part of the state (find out more HERE). BUT, we have some fun news for those that might live or visit a little geographically lower – Trout Fishing in Middle Georgia. WHAT? For a limited amount of time you can catch trout in Perry, Georgia at a location right off I-75.
fox5atlanta.com
What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle
A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
etxview.com
UGA peanut breeders have spent decades developing next best peanut variety for Georgia’s farmers
TIFTON — Whether they show up whole in a candy bar, are transformed into a sandwich spread or lend earthy notes to a spicy curry, peanuts are an important part of foodways in the U.S. and of cuisines from around the world. Georgia is the No. 1 peanut-producing state...
WARNING: Movie-prop money being used across North Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement is warning shoppers about counterfeit money floating around North Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cedartown police say people are trying to pass off movie-prop money as the real thing. The top of the fake bill reads, “FOR...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun will be out Saturday morning, along with some cooler temperatures, but the clouds will increase through the rest of the day. A cold front is forecast to move east into the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday night and bring slight rain chances. The best odds of rain, though at 20%, will be from around dusk through the late evening hours. The high temperatures will be in the 60s.
accesswdun.com
Northeast Georgia Health System announces series of staff changes
Northeast Georgia Health System on Friday announced a series of staff changes, including a new president for Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. According to a press release from the health system, experienced leaders are taking up the roles to guide a few key areas. John Kueven, who most recently...
Georgia Hunters Claim Man Shot at Them, Scared Away Deer With Loud Music
Two deer hunters in Georgia called the police on Nov. 18 claiming that another man not only scared the game away with loud music but also that he shot at them. One of the hunters, aged 61, claimed he was walking into the woods when a man who lived nearby blasted loud music for about 10 minutes. Additionally, he heard a shot that he believed was “aimed in his direction,” according to the police report.
intothelightadventures.com
It is Cotton Pickin Time
It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
WJCL
Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday
Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
wgxa.tv
Potential severe weather moving into the mid-state
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A mid-latitude cyclone is sweeping across the nation, bringing the possibility of severe weather to the Midstate late Wednesday night and early into Thursday morning. On a scale of 1 to 5, most of Middle Georgia is under a 1. This means we could see a few isolated storms from the system go severe.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
Your Georgia Power bill will likely be going up, but not as much as utility initially wanted
ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers will probably see higher electric bills, but not nearly as much as the utility provider initially wanted. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Thursday that Georgia Power wanted to raise rates by about $15 a month. But it just reached an agreement to raise them much less than that.
fox5atlanta.com
Forecast shows potential for wintry mix, single-digit wind chills in Georgia before Christmas
ATLANTA - Weather models indicated temperatures will dip into the teens next week as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day approach. There's a possibility for snow or a wintry mix on Friday, but it's too early to tell if that will stick. Temperatures will be cooler than average next week with...
dawgpost.com
The Play that Changed History for the Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The College Football Playoffs begin on New Years’ Eve. After winning the CFP National Championship last season and placing a history-making fifteen players in the NFL draft, most doubted that the Georgia Bulldogs would be the favorite to win it again this year. Georgia’s fans can be...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Three lists that will triple the excitement level for the 2023 recruiting class
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the #KeepitG23 recruiting class. The recruiting rankings used in this post are all taken from the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 cycle. =========================================================. Georgia getting the chance...
WALB 10
As respiratory illnesses surge nationwide, South Georgia sees mixed numbers
SGMC says the most important thing about this is making sure they ensure quality care in a timely manner. Valdosta health official speaks about the mental health impact of school threats. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST. Valdosta health official speaks about the mental health impact of school...
Comments / 0