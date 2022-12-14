What part of Georgia do you think about if someone said, “Hey, let’s go trout fishing”? North Georgia, right? And, for the most part – that is correct. Georgia offers some great trout fishing opportunities in the northern part of the state (find out more HERE). BUT, we have some fun news for those that might live or visit a little geographically lower – Trout Fishing in Middle Georgia. WHAT? For a limited amount of time you can catch trout in Perry, Georgia at a location right off I-75.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO