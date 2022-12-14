ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

wrwh.com

Bitterly Cold Air Forecast For Northeast Georgia

(Cleveland)- North Georgia is being warned that a bitterly cold air is heading our way. Don Strength, White County Deputy Emergency Management Agency Director said during a weather briefing today that officials say a bitterly cold air mass will impact the entire area between Thursday night and Christmas Day. Forecasters say a somewhat prolonged period, like 48 hours, of sub-freezing temperatures, is possible. Temperatures are expected to be 15 to 30F degrees below normal for this time of year.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GDOT to suspend lane closures in anticipation of holiday traffic

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend. The suspension will begin Thursday, December 22 at 5 a.m. and last until Monday, December 26 at 5 a.m. The suspension will also be in effect for New Year’s weekend beginning Saturday, December 31 at 5 a.m. until Monday, January 2 at 5 a.m.
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 16, 2022

What part of Georgia do you think about if someone said, “Hey, let’s go trout fishing”? North Georgia, right? And, for the most part – that is correct. Georgia offers some great trout fishing opportunities in the northern part of the state (find out more HERE). BUT, we have some fun news for those that might live or visit a little geographically lower – Trout Fishing in Middle Georgia. WHAT? For a limited amount of time you can catch trout in Perry, Georgia at a location right off I-75.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle

A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun will be out Saturday morning, along with some cooler temperatures, but the clouds will increase through the rest of the day. A cold front is forecast to move east into the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday night and bring slight rain chances. The best odds of rain, though at 20%, will be from around dusk through the late evening hours. The high temperatures will be in the 60s.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Northeast Georgia Health System announces series of staff changes

Northeast Georgia Health System on Friday announced a series of staff changes, including a new president for Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. According to a press release from the health system, experienced leaders are taking up the roles to guide a few key areas. John Kueven, who most recently...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Outsider.com

Georgia Hunters Claim Man Shot at Them, Scared Away Deer With Loud Music

Two deer hunters in Georgia called the police on Nov. 18 claiming that another man not only scared the game away with loud music but also that he shot at them. One of the hunters, aged 61, claimed he was walking into the woods when a man who lived nearby blasted loud music for about 10 minutes. Additionally, he heard a shot that he believed was “aimed in his direction,” according to the police report.
GEORGIA STATE
intothelightadventures.com

It is Cotton Pickin Time

It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday

Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
SAVANNAH, GA
wgxa.tv

Potential severe weather moving into the mid-state

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A mid-latitude cyclone is sweeping across the nation, bringing the possibility of severe weather to the Midstate late Wednesday night and early into Thursday morning. On a scale of 1 to 5, most of Middle Georgia is under a 1. This means we could see a few isolated storms from the system go severe.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgpost.com

The Play that Changed History for the Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - The College Football Playoffs begin on New Years’ Eve. After winning the CFP National Championship last season and placing a history-making fifteen players in the NFL draft, most doubted that the Georgia Bulldogs would be the favorite to win it again this year. Georgia’s fans can be...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football recruiting: Three lists that will triple the excitement level for the 2023 recruiting class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the #KeepitG23 recruiting class. The recruiting rankings used in this post are all taken from the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 cycle. =========================================================. Georgia getting the chance...
ATHENS, GA

