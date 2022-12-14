ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NFL considers rule changes for hits on defenseless players, roughing the passer

By Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Biak_0jihwot300

IRVING, Texas — At the NFL's winter meetings in Texas on Wednesday, a proposal was thrown out about, well, throwing a player out.

Team representatives asked the league office to prioritize exploration of policy updates regarding consequences for hits on a defenseless player. Two key possibilities: automatic disqualification and review.

The rule would not only protect quarterbacks, though an emphasis on keeping the league’s highest-profile, highest-activity position undoubtedly motivates conversation.

“QB goes down by a hit, obviously there’s a flag on the field,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said. “Should that player be automatically ejected? Or should that be a reviewable play? That’ll be a topic of what’s reviewed, what should be reviewable.”

The league rulebook currently dictates a penalty be called if a player "initiates unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture." The category spans 11 different manifestations, including a player in the act of or just after throwing a pass; a receiver attempting a catch "who has not had time to clearly become a runner;" and a runner in the grasp of a tackler whose forward progress has been stopped.

Prohibited contact includes “forcibly hitting” a defenseless player’s head or neck area with the helmet, facemask, forearm or shoulder. Illegally launching into a player and lowering a head to make forcible contact also violate rules.

The guidelines are spelled out. And yet: Are the proposed consequences realistic?

Vincent wouldn't speak for the competition committee, but said he believes that such an ejection rule would be “very difficult” to implement with the speed of the game. Slowed-down replay clips routinely reveal more penalty-worthy conduct than live officiating. Should incidental conduct that comes with the fast-paced, physical game always warrant a flag?

“Don’t think that’s in the best interest of the game,” Vincent said. “The game should be called on the field. It’s played on the field. Replay is there to assist the clear and obvious. I think chasing perfection is a dangerous place to go for the National Football League and, frankly, for officiating. And that’s what happens with the cameras, replay. You begin chasing perfection, which is not a good place for the game.”

Vincent also addressed roughing-the-passer flag enforcement, also a top priority for league membership. Conversations about whether a coach can challenge roughing-the-passer calls will continue into the offseason. Vincent disagreed with a penalty called on Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips in last Sunday's game but generally believes that penalty has been called more accurately this season.

“The officials, I must say, have been pretty consistent with and very accurate when making that call,” Vincent said. “But they’re human. We will have an occasion where we will disagree, and I mentioned the Chargers-Miami game. Didn’t like that call. We thought that (Dolphins head coach Mike) McDaniel did what we are asking the coaches to coach and the players to actually execute. But I think that is the discussion.'

“We’ll bring back all the data, when it happens, how often it happens, how accurate is it? But I’ll be looking forward to this discussion.”

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Bold fantasy football predictions: What surprises are in store for Week 15?

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Which will come to pass in Week 15?. Matt Harmon: I want to be clear that I'm in on Michael Pittman this week. I think he has his best game of the season in a super-friendly matchup. However, I also see Alec Pierce delivering a big game and potentially outscoring his teammate. The Vikings pass defense has been generous all season but they're getting worse as the year wears on. Since Week 10, Minnesota leads the NFL in yards per pass allowed — the Vikings are one of just four teams over 8.0 — and the unit has just six sacks to its name. Only the Bears, Falcons and Chargers have fewer. That's not the company you want to keep. The sack stat is notable for Matt Ryan, who predictably wilted in the face of front sevens with star players like Pittsburgh and Dallas in his previous two games.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks

George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
SEATTLE, WA
102.5 The Bone

Vikings rally from 33-point halftime deficit to win in NFL’s greatest comeback

MINNEAPOLIS — Call it a comeback for the ages. Or a monumental collapse. Either way, it was record-breaking. Minnesota rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime on Saturday, giving the Vikings the biggest comeback in NFL history. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period helped the Vikings complete their rally at U.S. Bank Stadium and clinch the NFC North title in coach Kevin O’Connell’s debut season, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HuskyMaven

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
SEATTLE, WA
Front Office Sports

Judge Rejects Settlement for Carolina Panthers’ Failed $800M HQ

Another setback has unfolded regarding a failed $800 million headquarters and training facility for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A federal judge has rejected a settlement plan for GT Real Estate — a development arm controlled by Panthers owner David Tepper — that filed for bankruptcy in June after investing more than $170 million toward the construction of the ill-fated project.
ROCK HILL, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams makes clear statement about playing in bowl game

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has more than one reason to consider sitting out of the Cotton Bowl, but that apparently is not in his plans. The Heisman Trophy winner made clear Thursday that he intends to play against Tulane on Jan. 2 despite the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 title game. Williams spoke to the media and did not hesitate when he said he expects to be ready to go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Al Michaels Called Out 1 College Football Program Last Night

Even before he was selected with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant." Purdy — a member of the 2018 class — was a three-star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. And despite being right next door to Arizona State's campus, he never got an offer from the Sun Devils football program.
GILBERT, AZ
Golf.com

2022 PNC schedule: Tiger, Charlie, tee times, format, and more

The 2022 PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about the event. The PNC Championship is back for 24th time this weekend as some of the best parent-child duos duke it out on the golf course for the crown. For the 11th year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will play host, and the excitement is as high as ever.
ORLANDO, FL
102.5 The Bone

NFL Week 15 Sunday: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates and more as season enters stretch run

The NFL's Week 15 schedule is here, byes are gone and the playoffs begin in less than a month. All of that is cause for celebration as we enter the holiday season and the league's regular season enters the stretch run. Even without byes, it's still not as heavy a Sunday slate as the first three weeks of the season as Saturday NFL football is now upon us, with three games taking place on Dec. 17.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy