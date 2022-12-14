ABSECON, NJ – The Absecon Police Department joined forces with the Absecon Fire Department, Absecon City Council and the Atlantic County Toys for Kids program to deliver toys to children across the city. This was the 6th annual community event where Santa and his helpers delivered toys donated by members of the community. Even the grinch came out to show his support this weekend. “We’d especially like to thank all those who generously donated to our Absecon Police Department Christmas Toy Bin,” the Absecon Police Department said. A caravan of emergency vehicles loaded with toys made its way through the The post Absecon police, firefighters deliver toys to children appeared first on Shore News Network.

ABSECON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO