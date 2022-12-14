Read full article on original website
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Some NJ stations give gift of below $3 gas at pump this holiday season
It almost feels like sticker shock, but for the right reasons. Gas prices in New Jersey below $3 a gallon? Can it be real?. It's been so long since we've seen that, after many months of record-breaking high prices. Who remembers when some gas stations in The Garden State broke the $5 per gallon limit? It wasn't a pretty site.
Toms River, NJ Council introduces ordinance to permanently preserve downtown park as Open Space
The park space at the corner of Robbins Street and Washington Street in downtown Toms River will remain unchanged in terms of any possible development there. On Wednesday evening, the Toms River Township Council introduced an ordinance to permanently preserve this section of land as Open Space and keep it as a park effectively putting an end to the proposed possibility by a developer to build a six-story apartment complex there.
Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway
A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
Lavallette experiences major flooding as rain increases around the state
The flooding in the Chadwick Beach section of the borough had water reaching almost calf level for residents.
News 12
Coastal storm raises concern about beach erosion along the Jersey Shore
The latest storm to hit New Jersey produced a lot of rain and heavy winds that battered areas of the Jersey Shore. Ortley Beach is one area that was impacted by the storm. Huge waves and strong easterly winds further eroded a section of vulnerable dunes near Seventh Avenue. It's...
Man Struck, Killed By Train On Jersey Shore
A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Spring Lake, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 just before the train station, NJ Transit officials said. North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., destined for...
fox29.com
Mice, cockroach infestation; mold, non-working toilets at Atlantic City federal housing apartments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City officials are calling a federal housing apartment complex some of the worst federal housing they have ever seen. "Lights don’t work at all. They stopped working almost a year," resident Maria Rivera said. "How do you see?" asked FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza.
Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash
A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
Absecon police, firefighters deliver toys to children
ABSECON, NJ – The Absecon Police Department joined forces with the Absecon Fire Department, Absecon City Council and the Atlantic County Toys for Kids program to deliver toys to children across the city. This was the 6th annual community event where Santa and his helpers delivered toys donated by members of the community. Even the grinch came out to show his support this weekend. “We’d especially like to thank all those who generously donated to our Absecon Police Department Christmas Toy Bin,” the Absecon Police Department said. A caravan of emergency vehicles loaded with toys made its way through the The post Absecon police, firefighters deliver toys to children appeared first on Shore News Network.
shorebeat.com
Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home
Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
Inspection reveals 200 Atlantic City Housing Authority homes infested with mice, bed bugs
Officials said more than 200 units have been infested by mice, bed bugs and roaches.
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
Teen arrested in shooting of Atlantic City cabdriver
An Atlantic City teen charged with shooting shooting his cabdriver in broad daylight in November. Amir Lampkin, 19, called the cab to his Ohio Avenue home Nov. 12, got in and then shot the driver, the victim told police. Three days earlier, the driver said he was called to the...
Driver, 34, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 34-year-old man was killed after his vehicle swerved off a South Jersey road and hit a tree before dawn Friday, NJ Advance Media reports. The fatal crash occurred near the 100 block of Laux Road in Gloucester County around 3:40 a.m., the outlet says citing Elk Township Police. Jose...
2-Alarm Fire At Brighton Arms Apartments; At Least One Rescued And Multiple Displaced
December 15, 2022 NEPTUNE, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 2:30 a.m., Neptune City received a call for structure fire at 401 W Sylvania…
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
thesandpaper.net
Unfair Charges
The following was addressed to Long Beach Township Mayor Joseph Mancini. I was disappointed to read in the Dec. 7 edition of The SandPaper that Long Beach Township is planning an across the board increase in the water and sewer rates for 2023. I cannot be alone in always attempting...
