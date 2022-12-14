ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship Bottom, NJ

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ Council introduces ordinance to permanently preserve downtown park as Open Space

The park space at the corner of Robbins Street and Washington Street in downtown Toms River will remain unchanged in terms of any possible development there. On Wednesday evening, the Toms River Township Council introduced an ordinance to permanently preserve this section of land as Open Space and keep it as a park effectively putting an end to the proposed possibility by a developer to build a six-story apartment complex there.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Train On Jersey Shore

A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Spring Lake, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 just before the train station, NJ Transit officials said. North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., destined for...
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Absecon police, firefighters deliver toys to children

ABSECON, NJ – The Absecon Police Department joined forces with the Absecon Fire Department, Absecon City Council and the Atlantic County Toys for Kids program to deliver toys to children across the city. This was the 6th annual community event where Santa and his helpers delivered toys donated by members of the community. Even the grinch came out to show his support this weekend. “We’d especially like to thank all those who generously donated to our Absecon Police Department Christmas Toy Bin,” the Absecon Police Department said. A caravan of emergency vehicles loaded with toys made its way through the The post Absecon police, firefighters deliver toys to children appeared first on Shore News Network.
ABSECON, NJ
shorebeat.com

Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home

Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Unfair Charges

The following was addressed to Long Beach Township Mayor Joseph Mancini. I was disappointed to read in the Dec. 7 edition of The SandPaper that Long Beach Township is planning an across the board increase in the water and sewer rates for 2023. I cannot be alone in always attempting...

