Read full article on original website
Related
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJ
Glassblowing, Pottery, Painting, Candle Making and More Arts & Craft Activities in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Glassblowing. Paint-your-own pottery. Clay creations. Candle making. Whatever your craft of choice, the Garden State has hundreds of unique destinations where you can brush up on a variety of artsy ideas.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
NJ’s most hated Christmas specials, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
Don’t we all have that one holiday special that just turns us into a total Scrooge?. It’s pretty hard to escape Christmas movies this time of year, between the old claymations, timeless classics or even the “so cheesy they’re kind of fun” Hallmark movies, you’re bound to see at least one Holiday movie.
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ
Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
Are These REALLY New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookies?
Raise your hand if you're eating a lot more sweets this time of the year? It's the holiday season and the treats are aplenty. No judgement here. Everybody hits the kitchen hard around the holidays. I'm no exception to that stereotype. In fact, I'm planning on baking a bunch of banana and pumpkin bread over the next few days. I have to admit, we've even made the holy grail of holiday sweet treat staples already, too: Christmas cookies.
The Most Massive And Delicious Cinnamon Rolls In New Jersey
Who doesn't love cinnamon rolls? Fortunately for us, New Jersey is home to some pretty awesome bakeries that serve up this amazing treat, but one has to be best right?. When you think of cinnamon rolls, what do you look for?. I think good cinnamon rolls should of course be...
6 ideas for a romantic, low-key NJ New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a special time of year, and what better way to celebrate than with a romantic outing in New Jersey?. I’m sure you’ve had enough of the loud music, the drunk people, and the noise. Here are a few ideas to help you plan the...
Get your holiday charcuterie board from these NJ small shops
Charcuterie boards have become one of the biggest trends over the last few years and I’m not ashamed to admit I have fallen victim to them. I received a charcuterie “cookbook” as a gift two years ago and I haven’t looked back. If you’re not familiar...
New Jersey Has Secret Boozy Ice Cream With Your Name On It
Ice cream shop employee: "What toppings would you like on that?" Dreams do come true. There is a place in New Jersey serving up boozy ice cream for grown-ups. Sorry kids, this one is for us. Adults have to bear the burden of facing the daily grind, filing taxes, cooking...
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey’s Most Amazing Burger
New Jersey clearly has some of the best burger joints in America, and now a major publication has revealed what they think is the best burger place in the entire state. We are accustomed to getting the absolute best burgers we've ever had on a regular basis here in the Garden State, mainly because we are the diner capital of the world.
roi-nj.com
Application portal for $10M in grants from DCA to increase shared services now open
Applications are now being accepted by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Division of Local Government Services for the distribution of $10 million in available funding through the Local Efficiency Achievement Program, it was announced this week. LEAP provides financial assistance to local government entities such as counties, municipalities,...
Murphy Tackles Teacher Shortage, Eliminates edTPA Requirement
Murphy eliminates the edTPA requirements for school teachers.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signed legislation to attempt to address the teacher shortage in New Jersey by eliminating the edTPA requirement.
newsy.com
Maryland Church Draws Star-Studded Cast For Its Christmas Musical
It's a familiar story told from a unique perspective, brought to life by legendary artists with nearly a dozen Grammy Awards altogether. For more than a decade, some of the biggest names in Gospel music have taken to the stage for "Someway, Somehow," a production where gospel meets Broadway meets the nativity.
Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites
Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
A winter storm that was expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, a threat of icing, widespread rain totals of 2 inches and strong gusty winds has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A winter weather advisory was...
Comments / 0