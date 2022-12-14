Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lakers’ Massive Trade Plans For Bulls’ Zach LaVine Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on as the NBA trade deadline nears as it feels like it is just a matter of time until they make a deal. Currently 11-16 on the season, this team needs to bolster plenty of spots on the roster.
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘have interest’ in trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have always had big dreams for the trade market. Part of that, it must be noted, is because — from getting Pau Gasol for next to nothing, to as far back as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanding his way to California — their wildest goals have a habit of coming true.
Lakers Land Pacers’ Buddy Hield In Bold Trade Scenario
Go find someone who isn’t a fan of NBA basketball. Ask them what they think is the most important skill in the game. You’re likely to get the same answer:. Yes and no. Fans of the sport may argue that the answer is playmaking. Still, even the league’s best playmakers won’t get far without shooters to make plays for.
lakeshowlife.com
Patrick Beverley’s reported team preference shows he was never a Lakers fit
The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley over the summer and that was the “big move” for the front office. To be fair, at the time, the trade seemed like a genius one. Talen Horton-Tucker was not who the Lakers thought he would be and at worst, Los Angeles got financial freedom after the 2022-23 season.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Tormented By Bungled Free Throws
L.A. came roaring back against the Celtics Tuesday in regulation.. but collapsed late.
Lakers share injury status update on Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday shared an update on the status of Anthony Davis. Davis has been listed as out for the Lakers’ game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Davis is undergoing further evaluation of his right foot. Davis got hurt in the Lakers’ 126-108 win over...
Lakers will likely wait a few more weeks before making a trade
Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ improved play of late, many of their fans have been clamoring for a sense of urgency when it comes to making a trade to improve the team. The Lakers, however, have been patient, as it seems they want to maximize the return on their limited trade assets.
Miami Heat Could Be Russell Westbrook’s Next NBA Team
There may not be a team in the NBA that needs to make a trade more than the Los Angeles Lakers. They are in the midst of wasting an MVP-caliber season from Anthony Davis and yet another year of LeBron James’ career because of poor roster management. The team is even getting positive contributions from Russell Westbrook, who has taken well to his new role coming off the bench.
