Miami Heat Could Be Russell Westbrook’s Next NBA Team

There may not be a team in the NBA that needs to make a trade more than the Los Angeles Lakers. They are in the midst of wasting an MVP-caliber season from Anthony Davis and yet another year of LeBron James’ career because of poor roster management. The team is even getting positive contributions from Russell Westbrook, who has taken well to his new role coming off the bench.

