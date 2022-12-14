Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Josh Allen’s neighbor on getting the QB to the game, despite snow
Marc Braun tells us he's ready to help Allen again.
Watch Bills fans dig their seats out from under the snow ahead of Dolphins game
Bills Mafia, you may want to get into Highmark Stadium early for tonght’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Getting to your seat for any pregame festivities will be important, but it’s not going to be easy to get to your seat as Buffalo Bills fans will have to dig the snow out of their seats ahead of tonight’s AFC East matchup against Miami.
‘Snow Bowl’ Bills vs. Dolphins: 3 to Watch (Along with Weather) in Week 15
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 of the 2022 season, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.
Looks like the Buffalo Bills will miss out on sweepstakes
As the Buffalo Bills (10-3) get ready for Snowmagedon part two, they will do so with a new (familiar) face. WR Cole Beasley re-signed with his former team, coming out of retirement to help bolster the receiving core. With much of the depth on injured reserve. A move seen as...
Scouting Hurricanes QB Commitment Emory Williams
Milton High School quarterback Emory Williams looks to continue Miami tradition.
Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
Bills 'Open Doors' to OBJ Signing, Says GM
"We haven't closed any doors," Bills GM Brandon Beane says of the idea of signing OBJ.
Dolphins dispel delusional narrative in heart-breaking loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins (8-6) came up just short in a 32-29 loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills (11-3). Though the result wasn’t what the team wanted, the Dolphins demolished a foolish narrative in front of the football world. Leading up to Saturday night’s game nobody gave Miami...
Bills ready, happy to face Dolphins in snowy matchup: 'We can't wait' (video)
Whether they like it or not, it’s going to be a snowy one on Saturday. The Bills (10-3) and Dolphins (8-5) had their contest moved back a day from the traditional NFL Sunday so that they can faceoff in a prime-time matchup. In doing so, the league put kickoff...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) Will play. LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) WR Tyreek...
PHOTOS: Bills fans tailgate before prime-time Dolphins game
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate outside Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Dolphins vs. Bills game could receive two inches of snow per hour during game time
The Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game on Saturday night is a major matchup for the AFC East title and playoff positioning. However, the result is expected to be heavily affected by mother nature instead more so than the talents of star players like Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. Bills...
Former Broncos Netane Muti and Kana’i Mauga sign with Raiders
Muti and Mauga were teammates on the Broncos before recently signing with the Raiders.
