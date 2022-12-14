Hollywood isn't exactly know for its unscripted, real life happily-ever-afters, but Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's love story might just be the exception to the rule. The pair met on the set of That '70s Show back in 1998, where they shared their first kiss—Mila’s first kiss ever— on set, and reconnected more than a decade (and several intense relationships) later. Now, the couple appears to be very happily married, and they even have two kids in tow. And with a That ‘90s Show spinoff coming out in January, it’s hard not to feel a little nostalgic about these two.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO