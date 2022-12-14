Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Women's Health
Margot Robbie Flaunts Her Killer Abs And Toned Legs In A Cut-Out Wrap Dress In 'Babylon' Premiere Photos
Margot Robbie donned a cut-out wrap dress for the world premiere of her new film Babylon. The actress hit the red carpet in style, showing off her sculpted legs and abs in the chic outfit. Margot hasn't shared a ton about her health routines in recent years, but she tries...
Women's Health
What Kate Hudson And Fiancé Danny Fujikawa’s Body Language Says About Their Relationship
Kate Hudson and fiancé-slash-baby daddy Danny Fujikawa stunned at the red carpet premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—the much-anticipated follow up to the cinematic perfection that was Knives Out—this November in Los Angeles. The actress and musician were all smiles and laughs while cuddling up together to get their picture taken by paparazzi.
Women's Health
All Of The 'Bachelor' Spoilers For Zach Shallcross' 2023 Season, According To Reality Steve
If there's one thing Bachelor Nation fans can agree on, it's that it can never be too early to unveil the juiciest spoilers for an upcoming season. The 27th season of The Bachelor is just around the corner, marking nearly a year since the hot mess that was season 26 wrapped up on ABC. And if you're missing all the love, drama, and rose ceremonies, you're in luck, because season 27 is bringing it all...and more.
Women's Health
'Today' Show Star Hoda Kotb Reveals Huge Career News And Fans Can’t Stop Rejoicing
Hoda Kotb kicks off weekday mornings with the latest headlines and trending topics on the Today show. She just shared that her podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb is coming back for a third season. On December 12, the NBC co-host announced the big news on her Instagram and revealed...
Women's Health
Florence Pugh looks unrecognisable after hair transformation for her new film
If we had to name one person that won 2022, we'd have to give the award to Florence Pugh. Not only did she star in some seriously good films, but she's also become an icon for staying classy amidst the drama. Our hero. She's well known for her signature blonde mane, so we were shocked when we saw a pic of her with super-short brown hair. Miss Flo, is that you?
Women's Health
123 New Year's Eve Instagram Captions To Start 2023 With A Bang—And A Ton Of Likes
You’ve made your New Year’s Eve plans, you’ve ordered the most gorgeous glittery ‘fit, and you’ve got the champagne chilling. There’s just one last thing to check off your NYE prep list: Decide what to caption your inevitably awesome Instagram post to ring in 2023 with lots of likes.
Women's Health
Fans Have a Lot of Questions After Chris Hemsworth Shares His Family's Christmas Tree Stunt
Actor Chris Hemsworth is spreading some holiday cheer on Instagram. He took to social media to show how the holidays are done the Hemsworth way. In a rare home video, Chris shared some of his questionable tactics to put the final touches on the family's towering Christmas tree. Actor Chris...
Women's Health
Jennifer Garner's Favorite Alo Yoga Vapor Leggings Are On Sale For Up To 50% Off On Amazon
I know you've got a million holiday sales to navigate right now, but you'll really want to pay attention to this one. Alo Yoga's Vapor leggings are currently the lowest price they've ever been on Amazon. On sale for up to 47 percent off, the high-waisted leggings are actually a fave of Jennifer Garner, who was spotted wearing them while out strolling in LA a few months ago.
Women's Health
Skin Check: Bethenny Frankel, 52, Uses These Drugstores Products To Keep Her Complexion Fresh And Glowy
For someone who admits she didn’t “know much about makeup or beauty,” Bethenny Frankel has a lot to say about both. And she’s pulling no punches, offering her honest, unfettered product reviews in a series of TikToks that have garnered millions of views. At first, it...
Women's Health
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Full Relationship Timeline: 'That '70s Show' To Marriage And Kids
Hollywood isn't exactly know for its unscripted, real life happily-ever-afters, but Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's love story might just be the exception to the rule. The pair met on the set of That '70s Show back in 1998, where they shared their first kiss—Mila’s first kiss ever— on set, and reconnected more than a decade (and several intense relationships) later. Now, the couple appears to be very happily married, and they even have two kids in tow. And with a That ‘90s Show spinoff coming out in January, it’s hard not to feel a little nostalgic about these two.
Women's Health
TikTok's Viral Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Is On Sale For 50% Off For The Holidays
Brow trends seem to come and go. Right now, it’s all about fluffy, feathery brows that add to the trendy "no makeup" look. These days, the beauty world is embracing a minimalist approach, trending toward natural finishes that embrace your natural beauty. One product that TikTok beauty influencers swear by for perfectly glossy, laminated-looking brows is Brow Freeze by Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Women's Health
Twilight Director Talks Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's Explosive Audition Chemistry
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson had so much chemistry during their Twilight audition that it caused Pattinson to injure himself. The film's director, Catherine Hardwicke, recalled filming their audition, where the two performed Twilight's kissing scene on her bed, on The Big Hit Podcast. She didn't expect a lot of...
Comments / 0