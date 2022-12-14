ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Women's Health

What Kate Hudson And Fiancé Danny Fujikawa’s Body Language Says About Their Relationship

Kate Hudson and fiancé-slash-baby daddy Danny Fujikawa stunned at the red carpet premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—the much-anticipated follow up to the cinematic perfection that was Knives Out—this November in Los Angeles. The actress and musician were all smiles and laughs while cuddling up together to get their picture taken by paparazzi.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Women's Health

All Of The 'Bachelor' Spoilers For Zach Shallcross' 2023 Season, According To Reality Steve

If there's one thing Bachelor Nation fans can agree on, it's that it can never be too early to unveil the juiciest spoilers for an upcoming season. The 27th season of The Bachelor is just around the corner, marking nearly a year since the hot mess that was season 26 wrapped up on ABC. And if you're missing all the love, drama, and rose ceremonies, you're in luck, because season 27 is bringing it all...and more.
TEXAS STATE
Women's Health

Florence Pugh looks unrecognisable after hair transformation for her new film

If we had to name one person that won 2022, we'd have to give the award to Florence Pugh. Not only did she star in some seriously good films, but she's also become an icon for staying classy amidst the drama. Our hero. She's well known for her signature blonde mane, so we were shocked when we saw a pic of her with super-short brown hair. Miss Flo, is that you?
Women's Health

Jennifer Garner's Favorite Alo Yoga Vapor Leggings Are On Sale For Up To 50% Off On Amazon

I know you've got a million holiday sales to navigate right now, but you'll really want to pay attention to this one. Alo Yoga's Vapor leggings are currently the lowest price they've ever been on Amazon. On sale for up to 47 percent off, the high-waisted leggings are actually a fave of Jennifer Garner, who was spotted wearing them while out strolling in LA a few months ago.
Women's Health

Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Full Relationship Timeline: 'That '70s Show' To Marriage And Kids

Hollywood isn't exactly know for its unscripted, real life happily-ever-afters, but Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's love story might just be the exception to the rule. The pair met on the set of That '70s Show back in 1998, where they shared their first kiss—Mila’s first kiss ever— on set, and reconnected more than a decade (and several intense relationships) later. Now, the couple appears to be very happily married, and they even have two kids in tow. And with a That ‘90s Show spinoff coming out in January, it’s hard not to feel a little nostalgic about these two.
WISCONSIN STATE
Women's Health

TikTok's Viral Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Is On Sale For 50% Off For The Holidays

Brow trends seem to come and go. Right now, it’s all about fluffy, feathery brows that add to the trendy "no makeup" look. These days, the beauty world is embracing a minimalist approach, trending toward natural finishes that embrace your natural beauty. One product that TikTok beauty influencers swear by for perfectly glossy, laminated-looking brows is Brow Freeze by Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy