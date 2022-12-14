Read full article on original website
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Posts Tribute to Late Son: 'Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom Connie Boss Alexander paid tribute to her late son and thanked fans for the outpouring support in wake of the unimaginable tragedy. Connie took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just two days after Boss died in Los Angeles. Connie, who many fans grew to know during her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wanted everyone to know that their messages of support are being received, even if she hasn't reached out or responded.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reveal Which Two Celebs Throw the Best Holiday Parties (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are dishing on the best A-list holiday parties. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the festively decorated Live With Kelly and Ryan set, the co-hosts reveal the two celebs that host the most memorable holiday bashes. "Andy Cohen used to, before the kids......
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed
Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
Sharna Burgess Recalls Having 'Dark Thoughts' After Giving Birth to Son Zane (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess is opening up about the reason why she felt it was necessary to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. The former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to ET's Denny Directo and went into detail about...
Rebel Wilson Says First Onscreen Kiss With a Woman 'Led Me to My Awesome Partner'
Rebel Wilson says that her latest role inspired her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In her upcoming film, The Almond and the Seahorse, the 42-year-old actress plays a woman whose husband suffers a traumatic brain injury, leading her to connect with a woman. In an interview with the Today show,...
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'
Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
Cardi B Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Offset 'Thank You For Your Love to Me'
Cardi B penned a sweet message for her love! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Offset’s, 31st birthday. "Happy birthday my love. I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me .I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️," she wrote.
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Life Is Precious' (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are spreading the message about mental health awareness as they remember their late friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The couple spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Friday about their efforts with the Movember organization, which aims to "change the face" of men's health. The timing of the chat was bittersweet, as the couple is still mourning the death of Boss, who was found dead in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday.
Jane Fonda Shares That Her Cancer Is in Remission
Jane Fonda has reason to celebrate. Ahead of her 85th birthday later this month, the Grace and Frankie star shared on her website that her cancer is in remission, a fact she called the "best birthday present ever." "Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is...
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Praised Him as an 'Inspiring Man' Just Months Before His Death
Just months before his tragic death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss was honored by his wife, Allison Holker, as an inspiration during his 40th birthday soiree. In video shared Oct. 12 on the family's YouTube channel, Boss' family and friends all hit up the hilltop restaurant Castaway in Burbank, California, for a night of dancing and celebrating. The video shows everyone laughing and having a blast before it cuts to Holker giving an impromptu speech dedicated to her now late husband, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles.
