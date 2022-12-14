Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Many businesses in Pennsylvania continue to pay well over the state minimum wage
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its report Friday showing unemployment rates in PA continue to sit at a history low of 4 percent. Experts have called the current market a “worker’s marker.” However, the national and PA state minimum wage still sits at $7.25 an hour. Even so, many employers across the state don’t seem to be paying employees that low, including a new Crumbl Cookie location in York County.
local21news.com
Community remembers two New Tripoli volunteer firefighters who died
New Tripoli, Lehigh County (WOLF) — A public viewing for two New Tripoli volunteer firefighters who died from their injuries while fighting a fire at a home in Schuylkill County earlier this month ... was held at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School. It was a chance for the community and...
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Project Share sees increased need for its food pantry
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Project Share is a faith based food pantry based in Carlisle. They got their start 38 years ago as part of the Carlisle Area Religious Council. Like many other organizations CBS 21 News reached out to for 21 Days of Caring, they are seeing an increased need for their services.
local21news.com
"I want my money back," Catering customers lose thousands after company suddenly closes
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Numerous customers who signed contracts with the company "Catering by Wickey" are now out thousands of dollars due to the company suddenly shutting down. Several customers said they received an email from the company in early November, which stated the company would not be able to service their events due to the closure.
local21news.com
Ways to save at the grocery store this holiday season
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — More than half of all shoppers, 61%, say sales and promotions are more important than ever this year. 91% of consumers say they'll still be celebrating the holidays with family and friends in spite of inflation. Those numbers coming from the National Retail Federation.
local21news.com
Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
local21news.com
Lane restrictions on part of I-83 in Dauphin Co. on Dec. 20 for bridge inspections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — PennDOT has announced lane restrictions on northbound and southbound Interstate 83 at Paxton Street in Swatara Township on Tuesday, December 20 due to a bridge inspection. Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the bridge carrying westbound Paxton Street using a bucket truck on I-83 in...
local21news.com
Man convicted for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for allegedly trafficking dozens of kilos of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Cumberland and Dauphin Counties. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 48-year-old Ricardo Soto-Delgado had entered a...
local21news.com
Pick-up overturns due to icy roads in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Now is as good of a time as any to make sure that you are staying cautious during the holidays, as temperatures begin to freeze over many roads across Central PA. One of those very roads lead to an unfortunate accident where a pick-up...
local21news.com
Man charged with string of thefts from vehicles across Central PA, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say a man was taken into custody in connection with a string of vehicle thefts across Central Pennsylvania. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, officers were called to the area of Clarendon and Marblehead Streets for a report of someone stealing from vehicles around 5:45 AM on December 16.
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
local21news.com
Group allegedly defeats anti-theft devices, attempts to steal over $1k in merchandise
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are searching for a woman in connection with a theft at the Old Navy store at Tanger Outlet on Lincoln Highway East. According to police, the woman arrived with a group of other people. Authorities say the group...
local21news.com
Man charged in connection with 2021 overdose death in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon County say a man has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in June 2021. According to authorities, police were called to The Red Carpet Inn on East Main Street in Palmyra on June 2, 2021 for reports of a dead person inside a room.
local21news.com
Cold and dry weekend may grace us with some sunshine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The weekend will be dry with some sunshine, but the cold temperatures are sticking around. Highs today and tomorrow will only be in the middle to upper 30s. That's below our average high of 43. WINTRY GRIP NEXT WEEK:. All signs are pointing towards...
local21news.com
Lanes reopening on I-81 south after tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lanes on Interstate-81 have reopened after a crash involving a tractor trailer Thursday in Cumberland County. PennDOT officials said the truck jack-knifed near exit 37, the Newville exit. Officials said there were no reported injuries. Drivers can expect some delays in the area because...
local21news.com
Cold temps sticking around for dry weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The weekend will be dry with some sunshine, but the cold temperatures are sticking around. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the middle to upper 30s. That's below our average high of 43. WINTRY GRIP NEXT WEEK:. All signs are pointing towards...
local21news.com
Man steals car back from impound lot after breaking person's leg in Manheim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department say that a man is on the loose after running over someone with a car he stole from a local impound lot. Officials say they were first dispatched to the scene at around 11:36 a.m. at Absolute Towing for a victim that had been hit by a blue sedan.
local21news.com
Man charged in November shooting that killed one person and injured another, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has approved charges of criminal homicide and robbery, a first-degree felony, against 29-year-old James Pilgrim Jr. of Columbia, regarding the shooting in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia on November 30. Pilgrim Jr. is...
local21news.com
Winter weather advisories ending, rain showers lingering around Friday in Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Look for rain showers Thursday evening as winds pick up. A few leftover Rain and snow showers are possible into early Friday morning. We'll see some lingering rain and snow showers early Friday before we finally clear things out. It will be a bit windy as well. Highs will be around 40.
Comments / 0