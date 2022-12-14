Read full article on original website
Related
Al Roker Earned a Massive Net Worth After More Than 40 Years on TV! How Much Money He Makes
It’s no secret that Al Roker absolutely loves his job hosting Today! From interviewing A-list guests to establishing great friendships with his costars, the meteorologist has truly found a home on NBC. His whopping net worth has grown so much since he first began broadcasting in the ‘70s. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
Why Savannah Guthrie Isn’t on ‘Today Show’ This Week
Savannah Guthrie, where are you? After being absent from The Today Show since Nov. 28, the anchor revealed yesterday (Nov. 30) that she would not be co-hosting the annual Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony due to the “flu or something.”. Viewers were concerned about Guthrie’s absence after recent rumors of...
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
For Al Roker, family is everything. The Today weather anchor first became a father in 1987 when his daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — was born. Following his divorce from Bell in 1994, Roker wed Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the couple went on to have two children together: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.
Today host Carson Daly ditches desk duties again after another grueling night at second late night TV job
CARSON Daly has missed another day of hosting Today in New York after he spent a late night at his other hosting job across the country. Carson, 49, is currently in the middle of the 22nd season of The Voice and was busy filming the 19th episode on Tuesday evening.
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Al Roker Hospitalized Again
Nearly a week after Al Roker was released from the hospital after discovering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY anchor is once again being hospitalized. During Today’s broadcast on Thursday, Hoda Kotb announced the news about Al Roker’s recent health situation. While speaking about the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, Kotb stated, “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us. But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
Al Roker reveals he ended up in the hospital with blood clots in his leg and lungs and is 'on the way to recovery'
"I am so fortunate to be getting terrific care," the legendary NBC weatherman said on social media Friday.
Al Roker Released from Hospital After Second Health Scare as ‘Today’ Co-Workers Celebrate
Al Roker is home again after two hospital stays in the past month. The Today Show star shared on social media yesterday (Dec. 8) that he has been discharged and is back with his family, posting a cheerful selfie to Instagram to mark the occasion. The meteorologist grinned for the camera in his latest post, which featured a photo of himself, plus another snap of him and his wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, and a third of Roberts, Roker and their daughter, Leila. He captioned the images, “Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.” Roker’s...
Al Roker’s Quotes About His Health Through the Years
He's an open book. Al Roker has been honest about his health issues — but that wasn't always the case. In 2002, Roker didn't initially tell his Today colleagues about his gastric bypass surgery. He admitted to USA Today later that year that he'd told them it was a gall bladder removal because he was […]
Today’s Al Roker reveals major health update after beloved weatherman leaves hospital in heartwarming Thanksgiving video
AL ROKER is heading home for Thanksgiving dinner after sharing a heartwarming video of him exiting the hospital. Roker - who was admitted to the hospital earlier this month for a blood clot in his leg, which broke into several chunks that reached his lungs - let off a cheerful "wahoo" after being discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
Al Roker Rushed Back To Hospital Amid Ongoing Health Issues
Roker was initially sent to the hospital earlier this month due to blood clots in his leg and lungs.
KTVB
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
TODAY.com
Al Roker gives thanks for well wishes amid his hospital stay
Al Roker is staying optimistic that he will hopefully be leaving the hospital soon. The TODAY weatherman said as much in an Instagram post he shared on Dec. 8. “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he captioned a photo of an orange sky set against city buildings. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”
KTVB
Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'
Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
KTVB
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
KTVB
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)
The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
KTVB
Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'
Sometimes, things just don't work out. Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the reasons she decided to end her marriage with Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" songstress recently sat down for a candid conversation on the podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, and she reflected on the first signs of trouble in her marriage, and why she finally decided to end things.
KTVB
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed
Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
