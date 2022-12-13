RALEIGH, N.C. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team defeated Meredith 61-49 on the road on Saturday. Records: Bridgewater 8-1, Meredith 1-6 How It Happened. • Bridgewater opened the contest crashing the offensive glass. India Dailey grabbed an offensive rebound for BC and Riley Corcoran drove in and made a layup to give the Eagles the first bucket of the contest. Reagan Maynard found Jaden Alsberry in the post and the Strasburg, Va. native laid it in for a 4-0 Eagle advantage. Meredith responded quickly with a layup of their own, but Corocoran would get a steal and go coast-to-coast for an easy two to keep BC ahead by four.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO