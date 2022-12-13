Read full article on original website
James Madison Men’s Basketball rolls past Long Island, 115-79
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison got contributions up and down the roster on Sunday afternoon, using a monstrous first half to roll to a 115-79 victory over LIU in non-conference men’s basketball at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes (9-3) scored 22 straight points in the opening...
EMU Men’s Basketball falls at home to Southern Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU men’s basketball team matched up against the Knights of Southern Virginia University on Saturday, for the Royals last game before the holidays. The Royals ended the first half on a big run to take a halftime lead, but SVU outscored EMU by 16 in the second half en route to an 85-71 win.
JMU Women’s Basketball rallies for road win at Hampton, 57-52
HAMPTON, Va. – Trailing by four early in the fourth quarter, James Madison fought back and closed out the game on a 5-0 run to overcome Hampton, 57-52, Sunday afternoon inside the Convocation Center. With the win, James Madison improves to 8-2 for the program’s best start since going...
Bridgewater Womens’ Basketball wins at Meredith, 61-49
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team defeated Meredith 61-49 on the road on Saturday. Records: Bridgewater 8-1, Meredith 1-6 How It Happened. • Bridgewater opened the contest crashing the offensive glass. India Dailey grabbed an offensive rebound for BC and Riley Corcoran drove in and made a layup to give the Eagles the first bucket of the contest. Reagan Maynard found Jaden Alsberry in the post and the Strasburg, Va. native laid it in for a 4-0 Eagle advantage. Meredith responded quickly with a layup of their own, but Corocoran would get a steal and go coast-to-coast for an easy two to keep BC ahead by four.
Ice storm impacts Salvation Army
Thursday’s ice storm not only affected roads and power outages, it also impacted the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. So says Captain Duane Burleigh, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg. Burleigh says with a week remaining, The Salvation Army Harrisonburg/Rockingham County kettle effort is just over...
Court appearance today for Alexander Campbell
The man charged in the murders of two Bridgewater College officers will decide whether to enter a plea or go to trial. Online records show that Alexander Wyatt Campbell, of Ashland, will appear in Rockingham County Circuit Court today after a grand jury returned six indictments against the 28-year-old last month. The charges include first-degree murder and aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.
Brent Berry Food Drive fills two school buses
The 15th Annual Brent Berry Family Food Drive rolls on. One of the coordinators, Bucky Berry, reports that two Rockingham County School buses have been filled with food and they have started on a third bus. He reports that they are about halfway to their goal and folks can donate...
Woodstock man’s case delayed
The Woodstock man charged in last summer’s shooting in Shenandoah County was supposed to be arraigned last week. However, online records showed that Friday’s hearing for Edgar Uriel Padron Rodriguez was continued until March 17th of next year in General District Court. It is the second time that his preliminary hearing has been delayed.
Dayton holds meeting concerning manager
The town of Dayton has scheduled a special meeting tonight evening to discuss hiring an interim town manager. The meeting will begin at six o’clock in the Council chambers. According to the agenda, after the roll call, invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, members will go into closed session. Following...
