Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Related
WKRC
3 Bengals starters out for Bucs game, but 2 other injured players expected to give it a go
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai had his rookie season in 2021 cut short due to knee and wrist injuries suffered in the preseason opener at Tampa Bay, and now ironically he is in line for the most playing time of his career and maybe even his first start when the Bengals play at the Buccaneers this Sunday.
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 15 vs. Buccaneers
The week leading up to the showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the most eventful injury report lists for the Cincinnati Bengals all season long. Joe Burrow, after all, popped up on the first injury report of the week with an elbow issue, although the team listed him as a full participant.
atozsports.com
How Joe Burrow made some NFL players look silly this week without being on the same field as them
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made several NFL players look silly this week without even being on the same field as them. Burrow and the Bengals are set to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. It’ll be the first time that Burrow has played against Brady.
Times Gazette
Bengals capitalize; Tejay Antone chimes in
Cincinnati pulled out a huge victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday to end the five-game winning streak the Browns had on Burrow and this young offense with the final score being 23-10. Cincinnati was missing many key players including Boyd, Higgins and Hurst. Despite lacking their usual receivers, Cincinnati had a magnificent game plan, and the defense was a terror for Watson and the Browns for all four quarters.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) not expected to play in Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is not expected to play in the team's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue this season and is trending in the wrong direction for the Bucs' Week 15 game against the Bengals. He was able to put in limited practices during the week, but it seems like he won't be able to play through it this afternoon.
numberfire.com
D.J. Moore (ankle) officially active for Panthers in Week 15
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is officially active for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, but there has been very little concern about his availability for today's game. He'll suit up as the team's top receiving option again against the Steelers.
numberfire.com
Kadarius Toney (hamstring) active for Chiefs in Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is active for Week 15's game against the Houston Texans. Toney has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play on Sunday for the first time since Week 11. Our models expect him to see 3.8 targets against Houston. Toney's Week...
numberfire.com
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
numberfire.com
Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Charles Bassey playing bench role for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey is not starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Bassey will come off the bench after Jakob Poeltl was named Saturday's starting center. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 292.4 minutes this season, Bassey is averaging 1.18 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (illness) inactive for Thunder's Saturday matchup versus Memphis
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Giddey will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back due to an illness. Expect Lu Dort to see a boost in usage on Saturday. Dort's current projection includes 14.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
atozsports.com
Dolphins dispel delusional narrative in heart-breaking loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins (8-6) came up just short in a 32-29 loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills (11-3). Though the result wasn’t what the team wanted, the Dolphins demolished a foolish narrative in front of the football world. Leading up to Saturday night’s game nobody gave Miami...
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (ankle) available for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Collins is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models project Collins for 9.8 points, 6.6...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) downgraded to doubtful for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin was originally deemed questionable to play. Now, due to his sprained left ankle, he has been downgraded to doubtful. Expect him to sit out. In 29 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
numberfire.com
James Robinson a healthy scratch for Jets in Week 15
New York Jets running back James Robinson is a healthy inactive for the team's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. Robinson has been all but phased out of the Jets' offense since the emergence of Zonovan Knight, and has been a healthy scratch whenever Michael Carter has been healthy enough to play.
Comments / 0