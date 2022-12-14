ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Gazette

Bengals capitalize; Tejay Antone chimes in

Cincinnati pulled out a huge victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday to end the five-game winning streak the Browns had on Burrow and this young offense with the final score being 23-10. Cincinnati was missing many key players including Boyd, Higgins and Hurst. Despite lacking their usual receivers, Cincinnati had a magnificent game plan, and the defense was a terror for Watson and the Browns for all four quarters.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) not expected to play in Week 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is not expected to play in the team's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue this season and is trending in the wrong direction for the Bucs' Week 15 game against the Bengals. He was able to put in limited practices during the week, but it seems like he won't be able to play through it this afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

D.J. Moore (ankle) officially active for Panthers in Week 15

Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is officially active for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, but there has been very little concern about his availability for today's game. He'll suit up as the team's top receiving option again against the Steelers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Kadarius Toney (hamstring) active for Chiefs in Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is active for Week 15's game against the Houston Texans. Toney has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play on Sunday for the first time since Week 11. Our models expect him to see 3.8 targets against Houston. Toney's Week...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Charles Bassey playing bench role for Spurs on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey is not starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Bassey will come off the bench after Jakob Poeltl was named Saturday's starting center. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 292.4 minutes this season, Bassey is averaging 1.18 FanDuel points per minute.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Dolphins dispel delusional narrative in heart-breaking loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins (8-6) came up just short in a 32-29 loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills (11-3). Though the result wasn’t what the team wanted, the Dolphins demolished a foolish narrative in front of the football world. Leading up to Saturday night’s game nobody gave Miami...
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Zach Collins (ankle) available for Spurs on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Collins is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models project Collins for 9.8 points, 6.6...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Jalen Johnson playing bench role on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson will come off the bench after Bogdan Bogdanovic was picked as Friday's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to record 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) downgraded to doubtful for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin was originally deemed questionable to play. Now, due to his sprained left ankle, he has been downgraded to doubtful. Expect him to sit out. In 29 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

James Robinson a healthy scratch for Jets in Week 15

New York Jets running back James Robinson is a healthy inactive for the team's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. Robinson has been all but phased out of the Jets' offense since the emergence of Zonovan Knight, and has been a healthy scratch whenever Michael Carter has been healthy enough to play.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy